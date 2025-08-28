Trump Responds to 'Failing Memory' Troll After He Claimed Governor Branded Him 'Greatest President' — as Rumors The Don is Suffering From Dementia Spread

However, Moore doesn't remember the encounter going down that way, as he soon responded on X: "Keep telling yourself that, Mr. President."

The 46-year-old then took it to CNN, telling Kaitlan Collins that Trump "isn't telling the truth," and then explained his side.

"What happened right there was when I first met the president, and then after he started talking about how I'm a good-looking guy, I started talking about the importance of the Key Bridge and how this state put on a case study on how to recover in times of crisis, that we're able to bring closure to all six families, to the individuals who were lost that night on the Key Bridge," Moore said.

"And when they told us it was going to take 11 months to clear the federal channel, that this state got it done in 11 weeks, and we started talking about how it was going to get done," Moore continued, referring to the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which was struck by a ship, leaving six people dead, in March 2024.