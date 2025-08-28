Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Responds to 'Failing Memory' Troll After He Claimed Governor Branded Him 'Greatest President' — as Rumors The Don is Suffering From Dementia Spread

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Wes Moore are clearly not a fan of one another.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 28 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump isn't exactly remembering things correctly these days, at least that's what the Governor of Maryland believes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The controversial president has added Wes Moore to his long list of enemies after the politician questioned the strength of his memory.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump V. Moore Explained

Photo of Wes Moore
Source: MEGA

Maryland governor Wes Moore has been battling it out with Trump.

The duo has been battling it out, as Moore has called out Trump over his partisan gerrymandering and threats to deploy National Guard troops to blue states. Moore even invited the 79-year-old to walk the streets of Baltimore with him.

In response, not only did Trump threaten to pull federal funding from Baltimore, he also made a head-scratching claim on Monday, August 28, while speaking to reporters at the Oval Office.

Trump told a bizarre story about meeting Moore at the Army-Navy college football game in Maryland in December 2024.

The former reality star recalled: "He came over to me, hugged me, shook my hand. He said, 'Sir, you're the greatest president of my lifetime.' I said, 'It's really nice that you say that. I'd love you to say it publicly, but I don’t think you can do that.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Moore Tells His Version Of The Encounter With Trump

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump previously claimed Moore called him the 'greatest president of my lifetime.'

However, Moore doesn't remember the encounter going down that way, as he soon responded on X: "Keep telling yourself that, Mr. President."

The 46-year-old then took it to CNN, telling Kaitlan Collins that Trump "isn't telling the truth," and then explained his side.

"What happened right there was when I first met the president, and then after he started talking about how I'm a good-looking guy, I started talking about the importance of the Key Bridge and how this state put on a case study on how to recover in times of crisis, that we're able to bring closure to all six families, to the individuals who were lost that night on the Key Bridge," Moore said.

"And when they told us it was going to take 11 months to clear the federal channel, that this state got it done in 11 weeks, and we started talking about how it was going to get done," Moore continued, referring to the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which was struck by a ship, leaving six people dead, in March 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Hits Back... Again

Photo of Wes Moore
Source: MEGA

Moore questioned if Trump's memory is failing him.

Moore then claimed he declined an opportunity to sit with Trump at the Army-Navy college football game, and added: "I went to go sit with the cadets and midshipmen. So no, I never called him the greatest. And I just find it absolutely comical that that was his... the way he remembered that conversation... The president seems to be obsessed with me."

Trump clearly was not happy with Moore's version, as he took to Truth Social to repost a news story about the Democrat apologizing for mistakenly claiming on a 2006 White House Fellowship application that he had received a Bronze Star.

"But is that the end of his political career. He was very disrespectful to the Office of the President!” Trump cried.

In 2024, it was reported Moore, a U.S. Army veteran who deployed to Afghanistan from August 2005 to March 2006, had listed the Bronze Star on his application; however, he had never received the award.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Trump Has Dementia?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president has been accused of suffering from dementia.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
picture of Melania Trump

Melania Trump 'Rejects' Vanity Fair: First Lady 'Laughs Off' Offer to Become Magazine's Cover Star Amid Claims Staffers Threatened Walkout

Photo of Melania Trump

Melania Trump Accused of Using 'ChatGPT' to Respond to the Minnesota School Shooting That Left 2 Kids Dead — as First Lady Ripped for 'Fake Statement'

In response, Moore, who has several honors to his name, said it was an "honest mistake" and claimed he had listed the honor at the encouragement of a senior officer who recommended him for the Bronze Star.

Meanwhile, Trump's "mental decline" has been under the spotlight for months, especially during his recent Scotland visit, where he discussed several topics, including Jeffrey Epstein... and windmills.

Trump rambled about windmills while in a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and said he "will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States. They're killing us."

He continued: "They’re killing the beauty of our scenery, our valleys, our beautiful plains, and I’m not talking about airplanes."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Psychotherapist and author Dr. John Gartner previously noted the leader of the free world may be dealing with dementia, and said he believes Trump is "losing his capacity for coherent speech."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.