Trump Responds to 'Failing Memory' Troll After He Claimed Governor Branded Him 'Greatest President' — as Rumors The Don is Suffering From Dementia Spread
Donald Trump isn't exactly remembering things correctly these days, at least that's what the Governor of Maryland believes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial president has added Wes Moore to his long list of enemies after the politician questioned the strength of his memory.
Trump V. Moore Explained
The duo has been battling it out, as Moore has called out Trump over his partisan gerrymandering and threats to deploy National Guard troops to blue states. Moore even invited the 79-year-old to walk the streets of Baltimore with him.
In response, not only did Trump threaten to pull federal funding from Baltimore, he also made a head-scratching claim on Monday, August 28, while speaking to reporters at the Oval Office.
Trump told a bizarre story about meeting Moore at the Army-Navy college football game in Maryland in December 2024.
The former reality star recalled: "He came over to me, hugged me, shook my hand. He said, 'Sir, you're the greatest president of my lifetime.' I said, 'It's really nice that you say that. I'd love you to say it publicly, but I don’t think you can do that.'"
Moore Tells His Version Of The Encounter With Trump
However, Moore doesn't remember the encounter going down that way, as he soon responded on X: "Keep telling yourself that, Mr. President."
The 46-year-old then took it to CNN, telling Kaitlan Collins that Trump "isn't telling the truth," and then explained his side.
"What happened right there was when I first met the president, and then after he started talking about how I'm a good-looking guy, I started talking about the importance of the Key Bridge and how this state put on a case study on how to recover in times of crisis, that we're able to bring closure to all six families, to the individuals who were lost that night on the Key Bridge," Moore said.
"And when they told us it was going to take 11 months to clear the federal channel, that this state got it done in 11 weeks, and we started talking about how it was going to get done," Moore continued, referring to the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which was struck by a ship, leaving six people dead, in March 2024.
Trump Hits Back... Again
Moore then claimed he declined an opportunity to sit with Trump at the Army-Navy college football game, and added: "I went to go sit with the cadets and midshipmen. So no, I never called him the greatest. And I just find it absolutely comical that that was his... the way he remembered that conversation... The president seems to be obsessed with me."
Trump clearly was not happy with Moore's version, as he took to Truth Social to repost a news story about the Democrat apologizing for mistakenly claiming on a 2006 White House Fellowship application that he had received a Bronze Star.
"But is that the end of his political career. He was very disrespectful to the Office of the President!” Trump cried.
In 2024, it was reported Moore, a U.S. Army veteran who deployed to Afghanistan from August 2005 to March 2006, had listed the Bronze Star on his application; however, he had never received the award.
Does Trump Has Dementia?
In response, Moore, who has several honors to his name, said it was an "honest mistake" and claimed he had listed the honor at the encouragement of a senior officer who recommended him for the Bronze Star.
Meanwhile, Trump's "mental decline" has been under the spotlight for months, especially during his recent Scotland visit, where he discussed several topics, including Jeffrey Epstein... and windmills.
Trump rambled about windmills while in a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and said he "will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States. They're killing us."
He continued: "They’re killing the beauty of our scenery, our valleys, our beautiful plains, and I’m not talking about airplanes."
Psychotherapist and author Dr. John Gartner previously noted the leader of the free world may be dealing with dementia, and said he believes Trump is "losing his capacity for coherent speech."