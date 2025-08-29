Orlando Bloom's Mental Health Confessions — Actor Admitted He Was 'a Horrible Person and Had Intrusive Thoughts' While Losing Over 50 Pounds For Boxing Role...Leading Up To Katy Perry Split

Orlando Bloom revealed he was truly awful to be around before his split from Katy Perry, as his quest to lose 52 pounds for a movie role left him starving and miserable, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I was just exhausted, just mentally and physically," Bloom said about his condition while cutting weight for his new film, The Cut. "And I was just hangry. I was a horrible person to be around," he added while using the slang word for being hungry and irritable.

His admission comes just days after Perry, 41, revealed that despite their breakup after nine years together, the two will still be "family for life."