Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom's Mental Health Confessions — Actor Admitted He Was 'a Horrible Person and Had Intrusive Thoughts' While Losing Over 50 Pounds For Boxing Role...Leading Up To Katy Perry Split

Photo of Orland Bloom and Katy Perry
Source: META

Orlando Bloom revealed how 'horrible' he was to be around while losing weight for a boxing film.

Aug. 29 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Orlando Bloom revealed he was truly awful to be around before his split from Katy Perry, as his quest to lose 52 pounds for a movie role left him starving and miserable, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I was just exhausted, just mentally and physically," Bloom said about his condition while cutting weight for his new film, The Cut. "And I was just hangry. I was a horrible person to be around," he added while using the slang word for being hungry and irritable.

His admission comes just days after Perry, 41, revealed that despite their breakup after nine years together, the two will still be "family for life."

Extreme Diet Revealed

Photo of Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Bloom put up his dukes in a boxer stance while promoting his new film, 'The Cut.'

Bloom plays an aging boxer angling for a comeback in the film, due out in theaters on September 5.

His diet was so restrictive that to lose the final pounds, Bloom subsisted on nothing but tuna and cucumber for three weeks, which left him with "no energy or brain power."

The Pirates of the Caribbean star worked with a personal trainer who monitored his blood work and diet, causing Bloom to reduce his meals from three to one.

The weight cut was so grueling that the movie's final scenes were filmed first, allowing the actor to avoid being mentally and physically taxed throughout the entire production.

Bloom Had 'Intrusive Thoughts'

Photo of Orlando Bloom
Source: ITV

Bloom said he experienced 'paranoia' while so physically and mentally depleted by his weight loss.

Bloom shared how his entire being was affected by the experience of nearly starving himself.

"Like the paranoia, the intrusive thoughts... we're supposed to eat and sleep and take care of ourselves," the Carnival Row star recalled about how his mental well-being suffered.

"It was definitely not something to take lightly."

Putting in the 'Work'

Photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Perry said she and Bloom wanted to 'evolve' in their relationship for the sake of their daughter.

Bloom underwent the extreme weight loss transformation while still engaged to Perry. He shot The Cut over the summer of 2023.

The couple got engaged in 2019, three years after they began dating on and off. In August 2020, the duo welcomed their only child, a daughter named Daisy Dove.

Bloom and Perry confirmed their split in July, after months of speculation their union had been rocky.

In September 2024, the Teenage Dream hitmaker raved about Bloom's calming presence in her life, noting, "When I crumble, he can step in and be that anchor."

Perry also said the duo prioritized therapy and put in "the work" to keep their romance strong.

"We want to evolve, that’s I think why we’re in our relationship, is to become better humans so we can raise this beautiful human being."

Bloom and Perry's Legal Headache

Photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Perry said she and Bloom are 'family for life' despite their split.

Perry recently made a very enlightened revelation about how she and Bloom see each other despite splitting after nearly a decade together.

It came while the California Gurls singer was being cross-examined in court amid her ongoing legal battle with ailing 1-800-Flowers founder Carl Westcott and his family over the purchase of his Montecito, California, home in 2020.

Perry and Bloom paid $15million, but later claimed the home and 8.9-acre property needed expensive repairs, which they are seeking from the dying former businessman, who is suffering from dementia.

The Santa Barbara native took the stand on Tuesday, August 26, to state that she could suffer "lost money, lawyers' fees, lost rental income" over not being able to put any tenants inside.

When Westcott's attorney told the singer that a $6 million payment was still left on the mansion and asked who would pay it, Perry responded, "It could be a combination of Orlando and I. We are family for life."

