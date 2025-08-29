George Clooney Struggles to Speak on Venice Red Carpet with Wife Amal After He Skipped Film Events Over Scary Health Issues
After several days of abruptly cancelling appearances due to being terribly ill, George Clooney mustered up the strength to attend his new film's red carpet premiere at the Venice Film Festival amid fears for his health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Hollywood icon, 64, put on a tux and posed with wife Amal, 47, for the world premiere of Jay Kelly, on Thursday, August 28.
However, concerns for his condition persisted as he mouthed, "I can't speak," and grabbed his throat several times in his brief festival appearance.
George's Outing
While George's brief time on the red carpet was slow and subdued, Amal basked in being the center of attention in her stunning magenta gown.
Due to his illness, George was unable to answer reporters' questions at the event as he had lost his voice.
The Oscar winner failed to attend the movie's film festival press conference, featuring director Noah Baumbach and George's costars, earlier in the day. He dropped out of the film's press junket on Wednesday, August 27, and a subsequent cast dinner.
Following the premiere, the Clooneys departed Venice the next morning.
'Even Movie Stars Get Sick'
Upon arriving in town on August 26, Clooney “ to head straight home and rest up" after taking a water taxi from his first aborted event.
“George has been diagnosed with a sinus infection and is under doctor’s orders to cut back all activities today,” a rep for the Oscar winner said the following day about him being under the weather.
Director Noah Baumbach joked to reporters at the film's press conference: "Even movie stars get sick."
Partying Ahead of the Festival
Prior to making their way to Venice, George and Amal hosted his cast mates for a relaxing getaway at his $100 million mansion on Lake Como.
The Clooneys were photographed with their rarely seen 8-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, while Sandler was joined by his wife and children. Dern and Keough also got a taste of the Ocean's 11 star's 25-room, 18th-century Italian villa, which he purchased in 2002 for $10 million.
'Hard to Handle'
George's schedule to promote the Netflix film is just getting started, as Jay Kelly next heads to the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado before making a serious push for prizes during the upcoming awards season.
Coming off his lauded run on Broadway for Good Night, and Good Luck, the former ER star's marriage to Amal has become stretched to the limit due to his workload.
"George has been acting incredibly grumpy lately, and Amal is feeling the strain," an insider claimed. "He's been hard to handle, and friends are wondering what's really going on with him.
"Everyone's walking on eggshells."
The source added: "Amal has complained to friends that even when they're at their beautiful home in Como, George will spend hours in another room instead of enjoying their time together. She keeps trying to figure out ways to help him relax, but it's like he just can't switch it off."