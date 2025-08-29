George Clooney Struggles to Speak on Venice Red Carpet with Wife Amal After He Skipped Film Events Over Scary Health Issues

After several days of abruptly cancelling appearances due to being terribly ill, George Clooney mustered up the strength to attend his new film's red carpet premiere at the Venice Film Festival amid fears for his health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Hollywood icon, 64, put on a tux and posed with wife Amal, 47, for the world premiere of Jay Kelly, on Thursday, August 28.

However, concerns for his condition persisted as he mouthed, "I can't speak," and grabbed his throat several times in his brief festival appearance.