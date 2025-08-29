Liam Payne's Tortured Life Laid Bare on What Would Have Been His 32nd Birthday: How Tragic One Direction Star Surrounded Himself With 'Vultures' Who Who Took Advantage of His Fame
Liam Payne's life came to a tragic end last October, after the One Direction singer fell to his death from his hotel room's third-floor balcony.
Now, on what would have been his 32nd birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal new information about his final days – including the negative "vultures" who used the superstar for his fame.
Payne was seen acting "erratically" in the lobby of the Buenos Aires hotel where he had been staying last October 16. Text messages reveal the singer contacted and made a series of requests to multiple hotel workers and escorts hours before his death.
In a WhatsApp message, which was sent from a southeast Florida phone number, the singer reportedly propositioned a woman to "play" in exchange for $5,000.
The message read: "I have all day...I'd gift you $5,000 US dollars. You come to my hotel, we party, just me and u."
A senior hotel employee at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel also recalled the singer frequently calling the receptionists to request alcohol – and allegedly inquired about where he could buy cocaine.
Shortly after Payne checked into CasaSur Palermo, a bellhop brought a courtesy fruit platter to his room. After he delivered the platter, the bellhop told his bosses the singer insulted him after he asked where he could buy cocaine, and was met with "no" from the employee.
Hotel Workers Face Charges
Eventually, five people were formally charged with his death, including the late One Direction singer's close friend, Roger Nores, and several hotel workers.
Manslaughter charges were handed out to the hotel's manager, Gilda Martin, and the chief receptionist, Esteban Grassi. Nores was charged with manslaughter after he left Payne alone at the hotel just 40 minutes before the tragic incident occurred.
Hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and Argentinian waiter Braian Paiz were charged with supplying narcotics for payment.
According to court documents, Pereyra allegedly sold Payne cocaine on October 15 and 16, while Paiz also allegedly distributed cocaine to the hitmaker twice on October 14.
Hidden Secrets
Payne hid many skeletons in his closet, and reportedly battled with his sexuality, sent inappropriate messages to fans, used heroin, and pressured his former fiancée, Maya Henry, into having an abortion before they ended their engagement in 2022.
Henry, who dated the late singer for three years, said his addictions and vices eventually became too much.
She explained: "Initially, it was the drug use and addictions that tore us apart. Anyone who has been with an addict understands how difficult that is.
"While I loved him deeply, he did things that hurt me in ways I'll never fully understand, and he continued to hurt me years after we broke up."
She hoped each drug-related incident would serve as a "wake-up call" for him, and she tried to support the troubled star in "fixing things" to no avail.
Drug Troubles
Narcotics ultimately played a major role in Payne's death, with toxicology reports showing he had cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack, and a mixture of drugs known as "pink cocaine" in his system when discovered.
Sources close to the singer called his behavior "volatile," stating he was "seeking out drugs, sexting fans, and hiring sex workers."
Henry added: "I knew there were parts of himself he was struggling with — parts of his identity he wasn't ready to fully face, even within our relationship."
Additionally, a source revealed Payne had also been sexting other men while on and off dating the Texan model from 2018 to 2022.
Multiple insiders alleged the X Factor alum "struggled with his sexuality," and Henry reportedly discovered the hitmaker had been sending inappropriate messages to others when he "accidentally broadcast them to their TV."