Liam Payne's Tortured Life Laid Bare on What Would Have Been His 32nd Birthday: How Tragic One Direction Star Surrounded Himself With 'Vultures' Who Who Took Advantage of His Fame

Payne was seen acting "erratically" in the lobby of the Buenos Aires hotel where he had been staying last October 16. Text messages reveal the singer contacted and made a series of requests to multiple hotel workers and escorts hours before his death.

In a WhatsApp message, which was sent from a southeast Florida phone number, the singer reportedly propositioned a woman to "play" in exchange for $5,000.

The message read: "I have all day...I'd gift you $5,000 US dollars. You come to my hotel, we party, just me and u."

A senior hotel employee at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel also recalled the singer frequently calling the receptionists to request alcohol – and allegedly inquired about where he could buy cocaine.

Shortly after Payne checked into CasaSur Palermo, a bellhop brought a courtesy fruit platter to his room. After he delivered the platter, the bellhop told his bosses the singer insulted him after he asked where he could buy cocaine, and was met with "no" from the employee.