Jeffrey Epstein Victims Demand 'Accountability' as They Break Silence on Sex Offender's Abuse...And Beg Trump to Release Key Files to Help Them 'Heal'
Jeffrey Epstein victims put on a united front and sat down for a bombshell interview recalling their trauma as they ramp up their efforts to pressure the Trump administration into releasing the remaining investigation files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Survivors of the late convicted pedophile have been especially vocal this week, demanding "accountability" and speaking out at a press conference on Wednesday, September 3, as members of Congress returned to the Hill following their August recess, which was called before a vote on the release of the Epstein files could happen.
Epstein died in August 2019 in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting his sex trafficking trial. The Justice Department recently released a controversial memo insisting the disgraced financier died by suicide and there was no "client list."
Epstein Victims Speak About Abuse For First Time About Abuse
Epstein victim Marina Lacerda reportedly broke her silence for the first time at Wednesday's press conference about being "one of dozens of girls that I personally know who were forced into Jeffrey's mansion… when we were just kids."
Lacerda said: "Today is the first time that I ever speak publicly about what happened to me. I never thought that I would find myself here."
After recalling how she was lured into Epstein's sinister world as a minor and sex trafficked, Lacerda claimed the Trump administration has documents and information that could "help me remember and get over this maybe – and help me heal."
Epstein Survivor Urges Trump Administration to Release Files
Lacerda called on the federal government to release unredacted files to survivors and protect victims' identities before releasing the documents to the public.
She also questioned why Epstein was allowed to "go on with the abuse" for as long as he did, noting she would have testified years ago to "help stop him."
The survivor added: "Our government could have saved so many women, but Jeffrey Epstein was too important and those women didn't matter.
"Why? Well, we matter now. We are here today, and we are speaking, and we are not going to stop speaking."
Victims Describes Living in 'Worlds of Emotion'
Fellow Epstein survivor Jena-Lisa Jones echoed Lacerda's statements during an emotional sit-down interview with fellow victims.
Jones was 14-years-old and broke when she met the disgraced financier, whom she confessed was her first sexual encounter. She said Epstein being in the news so much as of late has been triggering.
She said: "There's worlds of emotion. One day, it can be like, 'I'm super angry. I'm going to take them down!' You want to take out everybody, you're on this warpath.
"And then one day you're like, 'I'm going to lay in my bed and I'm going to cry forever because this is never going to go away. I'm going to be 70, 80 years old, and we're still not going to have answers, and we're still going to be sitting here and we're still going to be talking about it."
Victims Say the Epstein Files Shouldn't Be a Politicized Issue
Like Lacerda, Jones also demanded transparency from the government and said Epstein shouldn't be a politicized issue; it should be "one thing that all sides should be united on."
The victims' public remarks come as survivors shared their stories with members of Congress, as Republican Rep. Thomas Massie filed a bipartisan petition pushing for a vote on the release of the files.
Jones said: "My biggest goal at Congress is going to be the push of 'We need answers and we need to protect the victims of these crimes. Let's do something … The government let us down. So why, and why are we still waiting?'"
Victim Courtney Wild added: "Let's make the people accountable for the very high-profile positions in our government that they had.
"I feel like there needs to just be accountability for that. For sure."