Jeffrey Epstein Victims Demand 'Accountability' as They Break Silence on Sex Offender's Abuse...And Beg Trump to Release Key Files to Help Them 'Heal'

Jeffrey Epstein victims put on a united front and sat down for a bombshell interview recalling their trauma as they ramp up their efforts to pressure the Trump administration into releasing the remaining investigation files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Survivors of the late convicted pedophile have been especially vocal this week, demanding "accountability" and speaking out at a press conference on Wednesday, September 3, as members of Congress returned to the Hill following their August recess, which was called before a vote on the release of the Epstein files could happen.

Epstein died in August 2019 in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting his sex trafficking trial. The Justice Department recently released a controversial memo insisting the disgraced financier died by suicide and there was no "client list."