Ghislaine Maxwell's Naked Photo Leaked In Latest Trove of 33,295 Epstein Files Released as It's Revealed Sex Predator Kept Framed Pics of Nude Women Scattered All Over His Home — Including the Bathroom, Gym and Office

The photos were part of a longer video tour inside Epstein's home – just one of nearly 34,000 pages of evidence dropped overnight by the House Oversight Committee.

Sex fiend Jeffrey Epstein lined the walls inside his Florida mansion with photos of nude women, RadarOnline.com can reveal, including one shot of long-time lover and partner Ghislaine Maxwell naked on a beach.

The sex offender had a variety of pictures of clothed and unclothed women throughout his home.

The videos, which were recorded in 2005, were taken as part of an investigation into allegations the financier molested a 14-year-old girl.

Various paintings and art could be seen hanging around the since-demolished mansion, along with walls and desks covered in naked and nearly nude photos of different women.

The scandalous photos could be seen throughout the house, placed in frames in bathrooms, hallways, his personal gym, and several offices.

There were also over a dozen other images of a clothed Maxwell scattered throughout. Epstein's ex is currently serving 20 years in federal prison for helping the sex offender.