Ghislaine Maxwell's Naked Photo Leaked In Latest Trove of 33,295 Epstein Files Released as It's Revealed Sex Predator Kept Framed Pics of Nude Women Scattered All Over His Home — Including the Bathroom, Gym and Office
Sex fiend Jeffrey Epstein lined the walls inside his Florida mansion with photos of nude women, RadarOnline.com can reveal, including one shot of long-time lover and partner Ghislaine Maxwell naked on a beach.
The photos were part of a longer video tour inside Epstein's home – just one of nearly 34,000 pages of evidence dropped overnight by the House Oversight Committee.
The videos, which were recorded in 2005, were taken as part of an investigation into allegations the financier molested a 14-year-old girl.
Various paintings and art could be seen hanging around the since-demolished mansion, along with walls and desks covered in naked and nearly nude photos of different women.
The scandalous photos could be seen throughout the house, placed in frames in bathrooms, hallways, his personal gym, and several offices.
There were also over a dozen other images of a clothed Maxwell scattered throughout. Epstein's ex is currently serving 20 years in federal prison for helping the sex offender.
New Evidence Released
A total of 33,295 files related to the late pedophile's 2019 death while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges were released overnight.
Along with the newly-released video footage, authorities also released flight logs from between 2000 and 2014 detailing Epstein's travels.
The trove of information also included interview transcripts from Maxwell, as well as various redacted interviews, court documents and collected evidence.
Notably, there are photos of Epstein and Maxwell meeting Pope John Paul II and the notorious madam with Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.
Missing Minute Found
Perhaps the biggest reveal was a missing minute of video footage that was mysteriously excluded from an 11-hour video released in July, when the timestamp jumped forward just before midnight.
The new footage only shows a security guard pacing by a desk, raising more questions about why it was removed from the original video released by the Justice Department in July.
At the time, Attorney General Pam Bondi said the missing minute was a result of the Bureau of Prisons' system, claiming that "every night they redo that video... every night should have the same minute missing."
She claimed the DOJ would look to release footage from other nights to prove the missing minute was a routine quirk of the prison's surveillance system.
New York Raid
An earlier raid by the Justice Department gave an inside look at the alleged sex trafficker's New York home.
Among the evidence were shelves full of labeled binders, which are believed to be filled with the names of some of the young girls and women Epstein is alleged to have trafficked.
CDs and hard drives filled with photos and videos of the alleged debauchery were also unearthed, as was a giant safe found in a closet that contained cash and a collection of passports.
For years, the call has grown for the government to release any and all documents that could reveal some of the juiciest names on the Epstein lists.