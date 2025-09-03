Your tip
Ryan Lochte's Ex-Wife Tells Judge She Found Empty Bags of Cocaine Left by the 12-time Olympic Medalist in Their Home and Caught Him Inhaling Nitrous Oxide in Front of One of Their Kids

picture of Ryan Lochte and Kayla Ray Reid
Source: @kaylaraereid;Instagram

Ryan Lochte's ex-wife, Kayla Ray Reid, has accused the swimmer of leaving empty bags of cocaine in their house during their ongoing divorce battle.

Sept. 3 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

Ryan Lochte's ex-wife claims she found empty bags of cocaine left by the Olympian in their home, and caught him inhaling nitrous oxide in front of one of their kids.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kayla Ray Reid, 34, filed court documents making the accusations against Lochte, 41, in their ongoing divorce and asked the court to award her sole physical custody of their three kids – Caiden, eight, Liv, six, and Georgia, two.

'History Of Substance Abuse'

picture of Ryan Lochte and Kayla Ray Reid
Source: @kaylaraereid/Instagram

The Olympian has a has a history of substance abuse, according to his ex-wife, Kayla Ray Reid.

In her filing, Reid claimed: "Shared parental responsibility would be detrimental to the children because (Lochte) has a history of substance abuse and, upon information and belief, he is still abusing illegal controlled substances."

She claimed she found "mostly empty baggies of cocaine around the marital home as (Lochte) had consumed the majority of the contents before the baggies were discovered."

Reid alleged the bags were found underneath the dining room table, one of the children's bedrooms, and another child's bathroom counter.

Seeking Sole Custody

picture of Kayla Ray Reid
Source: MEGA

Reid is attempting to gain sole custody of the former couple's three children.

Reid also claimed Lochte had a "tendency to doze off during the day, often times after he" dropped off the kids at school.

"Upon his return home, (Reid) would find him passed out in the driver’s seat, with the car still on and the music blaring. (Lochte) has also fallen asleep while being the only adult watching the children because (Kayla) was working out of town," the filing read.

She claimed she "also caught (Lochte) inhaling nitrous oxide in front of" one of their kids while they "were in the garage with him" and accused Lochte of driving the kids around unsafely.

Reid said that since her ex-husband has been in multiple car accidents, this causes her concern. She pointed out that he totaled another car on August 7, 2025.

'54 Days Sober'

Picture of Ryan Lochte and family
Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram

The swimmer claims he's now sober after a spell in rehab away from his family.

In her motion, Reid claimed Locthe failed a drug test two months ago. She said he failed another recent hair follicle test for drugs. She claimed he asked her for the children to spend the night, but he refused to submit to an in-home drug test, so she refused to let him see the kids.

(Lochte's) recurring and repeated irresponsible behavior shows he is unfit to exercise shared parental responsibility, and it would (be) a detriment to the minor children to award the same," Reid's lawyer wrote.

The Olympic swimmer adamantly denies the accusations, but admitted last week he had recently gone to rehab and said he had a long-term substance abuse problem.

Source: @ryanlochte;Instagram

Lochte says he's 'so happy' he's getting life back on track.

He told how he is "so happy" he admitted himself to the UF Health Florida Recovery Center in Gainesville.

Speaking on Instagram, Lochte said: "I wanted to share some positive updates in my life and what's going on. I am so happy right now, and the big reason is that I'm 54 days sober."

He added: "With everything going on in my life, I needed to make a change, a drastic change. I'm thinking clearly, I'm motivated, and I'm moving forward."

Lochte is now dating kindergarten teacher Molly Gillihan, 37.

