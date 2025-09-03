Ryan Lochte's Ex-Wife Tells Judge She Found Empty Bags of Cocaine Left by the 12-time Olympic Medalist in Their Home and Caught Him Inhaling Nitrous Oxide in Front of One of Their Kids

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kayla Ray Reid , 34, filed court documents making the accusations against Lochte, 41, in their ongoing divorce and asked the court to award her sole physical custody of their three kids – Caiden, eight, Liv, six, and Georgia, two.

Ryan Lochte's ex-wife claims she found empty bags of cocaine left by the Olympian in their home, and caught him inhaling nitrous oxide in front of one of their kids.

The Olympian has a has a history of substance abuse, according to his ex-wife, Kayla Ray Reid.

Reid alleged the bags were found underneath the dining room table, one of the children's bedrooms, and another child's bathroom counter.

She claimed she found "mostly empty baggies of cocaine around the marital home as (Lochte) had consumed the majority of the contents before the baggies were discovered."

In her filing, Reid claimed: "Shared parental responsibility would be detrimental to the children because (Lochte) has a history of substance abuse and, upon information and belief, he is still abusing illegal controlled substances."

Reid also claimed Lochte had a "tendency to doze off during the day, often times after he" dropped off the kids at school.

"Upon his return home, (Reid) would find him passed out in the driver’s seat, with the car still on and the music blaring. (Lochte) has also fallen asleep while being the only adult watching the children because (Kayla) was working out of town," the filing read.

She claimed she "also caught (Lochte) inhaling nitrous oxide in front of" one of their kids while they "were in the garage with him" and accused Lochte of driving the kids around unsafely.

Reid said that since her ex-husband has been in multiple car accidents, this causes her concern. She pointed out that he totaled another car on August 7, 2025.