Ryan Lochte's Wife Kayla Reid Goes Nuclear on Olympian and Reveals His Six-figure Income as She Claims She's 'Broken' Amid Messy Divorce
Kayla Rae Reid, the estranged wife of Olympic champion Ryan Lochte, has taken to social media to air her grievances, accusing the swimmer of "betrayal" and revealing the emotional toll their divorce has taken on her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The mother of three also revealed Lochte's six-figure income in her demand for child support and alimony.
The Divorce
Reid, who filed for divorce from the six-time gold medalist in March after seven tumultuous years of marriage, described the split as "painful" and spoke of "trials we didn't choose or see coming".
Lochte, on his end, expressed gratitude for their life together, but the couple has remained tight-lipped about the specific reasons their marriage has become "irretrievably broken".
The estranged couple's financial woes could be a factor, with nearly $270,000 in outstanding debts lingering over them. On top of that, they're currently entangled in a bitter custody battle for their three children — Caiden Zane, 7, Liv Rae, 5, and Georgia June, 1.
Kayla's Instagram Posts
Taking to her Instagram, Kayla has shared cryptic messages reflecting her state of mind during this tumultuous time.
"Sometimes God allows the betrayal... because it leads to the breakthrough," one post read, indicating the pain she's feeling. The former Playboy Playmate also expressed resilience, stating: "Divorce isn't the end of my story. It's the beginning of my rebirth... I didn't choose to be broken, but I'm choosing to rebuild." In a bittersweet reminder of her strength, she added: "You're stepping into the best chapter of your life — you just have to heal first... most people have no idea what I've endured. Ignore their opinions. Truth always reveals itself."
The Filing
Kayla's divorce petition, filed in Alachua County, Florida, requests 'sole parenting responsibility' or at least 'ultimate decision-making authority' and 'majority timesharing' with the children, which her lawyers claim is vital for their well-being.
They argued in court documents: "Wife is fit and proper to assume sole parental responsibility for the minor children of the parties. Shared parental responsibility would be detrimental to the children." In response, Lochte contended that shared custody would be in the best interests of Caiden, Liv, and Georgia. However, his April 28 counter-petition raised eyebrows due to multiple errors regarding the children's birth dates and places of birth. He mistakenly stated all three were born in May, while Kayla pointed out that Caiden was born on June 8, 2017, Liv on June 17, 2019, and Georgia on June 21, 2023.
Child Support
According to the divorce papers, Kayla listed Ryan’s alleged income for 2024 as $350,437.
She submitted the information to the court, demanding that Ryan pay her monthly child support and alimony.
She also listed herself as a realtor and social media influencer, saying she earned $196,160 in 2024. The former model added that her monthly gross salary was $0, as she was paid in commissions, and listed her monthly bonuses and commissions as $16,346.
Kayla stated that “there is no guarantee” she will continue making this much. She also claimed that she was being paid an additional $1,500 per month to manage the social media for the real estate company she worked for, but that ended in 2025.