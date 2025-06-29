Ryan Lochte's Wife Kayla Reid Goes Nuclear on Olympian and Reveals His Six-figure Income as She Claims She's 'Broken' Amid Messy Divorce

Reid, who filed for divorce from the six-time gold medalist in March after seven tumultuous years of marriage, described the split as "painful" and spoke of "trials we didn't choose or see coming".

Lochte, on his end, expressed gratitude for their life together, but the couple has remained tight-lipped about the specific reasons their marriage has become "irretrievably broken".

The estranged couple's financial woes could be a factor, with nearly $270,000 in outstanding debts lingering over them. On top of that, they're currently entangled in a bitter custody battle for their three children — Caiden Zane, 7, Liv Rae, 5, and Georgia June, 1.