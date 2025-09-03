EXCLUSIVE: Cancer-Hit King Charles 'Taking Comfort on Travels By Taking His Own Toilet Seat and Bed With Him Wherever He Goes' to 'Help Ease Pain of Illness Fight'
King Charles insists on traveling with his own toilet seat, luxury loo roll and even his entire bedroom furniture as he battles cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 76-year-old monarch, who has been battling an undisclosed form of cancer since 2024, has long been known for his strict travel routines – and sources say him carting his home comforts everywhere is one of the few things that "eases his pain" amid his brutal health battle and chemo treatment sessions.
King Charles Takes Comfort In 'Familiarity'
According to author Tom Bower in his new book Rebel King, Charles sends staff ahead of visits with trucks filled with personal items to recreate his bedroom in unfamiliar settings.
One source close to the royal household said: "Charles takes comfort in familiarity, especially now he is unwell. His bed, his linen, even his own lavatory seat – they are part of what makes him feel secure.
"Some say it's eccentric, but given what he's facing, it's perhaps understandable."
Bower describes a trip to the north-east of England when Charles was still Prince of Wales in his book as one example of his luxury travel demands.
"He sent his staff ahead a day early with a truck carrying furniture to replace the perfectly appropriate fittings in the guest rooms," Bower wrote.
He added: "And not just the odd chest of drawers: the truck contained nothing less than Charles and Camilla's complete bedrooms, including the Prince's orthopaedic bed, along with his own linen.
His staff had also made sure to pack a small radio, Charles' own lavatory seat, rolls of Kleenex Premium Comfort lavatory paper, Laphroaig whisky and bottled water, plus two landscapes of the Scottish Highlands."
The revelation comes as Charles limits his public appearances amid his cancer fight – but retains his determination to carry out light duties and visits.
Royal aides say the diagnosis has forced Charles to rely heavily on routine. "He believes that by controlling the environment around him, so he can focus his energy on recovery," a senior palace source told RadarOnline.com.
Charles has previously admitted to being very particular about his surroundings, but other aides insist his luxury travel habits are not mere quirks.
One source said: "With his health situation, the comforts of home – Charles' orthopaedic bed, his favorite whisky, even his Kleenex toilet paper – have become, in the words of one friend, 'a shield against the chaos of life on the road.'"
At the same time, Charles faces renewed strain with his son Prince Harry, 40, over security arrangements.
Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Harry has repeatedly challenged the government's decision to remove automatic police protection for him and his family when in the UK.
He has launched legal action against Britain's Home Office, arguing he cannot safely bring his wife Meghan Markle, 44 and their two children back to his homeland without full protection.
Issues With Prince Harry
Friends of the king say the dispute has caused him "huge personal pain" that is "even more agonizing considering his health situation."
One insider said: "Charles wants reconciliation with Harry, particularly while he is undergoing treatment."
But Harry's public battles over security leave the King frustrated. He feels his son is undermining the institution at a time when unity is needed most."
Another added: "Charles is not blind to Harry's concerns, but he believes demands for taxpayer-funded protection while no longer a working royal are unreasonable."