EXCLUSIVE: Cancer-Hit King Charles 'Taking Comfort on Travels By Taking His Own Toilet Seat and Bed With Him Wherever He Goes' to 'Help Ease Pain of Illness Fight'

Bower describes a trip to the north-east of England when Charles was still Prince of Wales in his book as one example of his luxury travel demands.

"He sent his staff ahead a day early with a truck carrying furniture to replace the perfectly appropriate fittings in the guest rooms," Bower wrote.

He added: "And not just the odd chest of drawers: the truck contained nothing less than Charles and Camilla's complete bedrooms, including the Prince's orthopaedic bed, along with his own linen.

His staff had also made sure to pack a small radio, Charles' own lavatory seat, rolls of Kleenex Premium Comfort lavatory paper, Laphroaig whisky and bottled water, plus two landscapes of the Scottish Highlands."

The revelation comes as Charles limits his public appearances amid his cancer fight – but retains his determination to carry out light duties and visits.

Royal aides say the diagnosis has forced Charles to rely heavily on routine. "He believes that by controlling the environment around him, so he can focus his energy on recovery," a senior palace source told RadarOnline.com.