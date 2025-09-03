EXCLUSIVE: Inside Will Smith's Spectacular Fall From Grace as He's Accused of Turning to AI to Create Fans For Flop Comeback Bid

Yet a video posted on his official YouTube channel, titled "My favourite part of tour is seeing you all up close. Thank you for seeing me too," quickly went viral after fans spotted glaring visual glitches – including six-fingered hands and banners riddled with spelling errors such as "FR6SH CRINCE."

Viewers accused the star of staging support through AI-generated images.

"Imagine being this rich and famous and having to use AI footage of crowds and bot comments on your video. Tragic, man. You used to be cool," wrote one user beneath the clip.

Another remarked: "Just enjoy retirement, man. This is pathetic."

Will, once among the most bankable names in Hollywood, has seen his career unravel since the notorious night of the 2022 Oscars when he slapped comedian Chris Rock live on stage.

The incident, broadcast worldwide, resulted in a 10-year ban from the Academy Awards, the halting of Netflix's thriller Fast And Loose and the collapse of the Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation after donations plunged by more than 80 percent.