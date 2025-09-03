EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Seething' and Feels 'Less of a Man' After Meghan Markle Bragged He Was First One to Drop 'Love Bomb' While They Were Dating

Another insider added: "Meghan thought it was sweet to share, but Harry believes their private moments are being turned into entertainment and he wishes she would just shut up and stop making him look like her puppet."

On the show, Meghan reminisced about her and Harry's third date in Botswana.

"We met in Botswana and we camped for five days together," she told Queer Eye star Tan France, who pops up in her show.

She added: "You really get to know each other when you're in a little tent together."

When Tan asked who first said the "L word," Meghan blushed and admitted: "He told me."

Flicking her ponytail, she then joked: "She's still got it."