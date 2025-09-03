EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Seething' and Feels 'Less of a Man' After Meghan Markle Bragged He Was First One to Drop 'Love Bomb' While They Were Dating
Prince Harry is "furious and humiliated" after Meghan Markle revealed in her new Netflix series he was the first to declare his love – with friends telling RadarOnline.com he feels "emasculated" by her public admission.
Mentions of the 40-year-old Duke of Sussex feature prominently in the second season of With Love, Meghan, which was released this week.
Meghan Boasts Harry Said 'I Love You' First
The show, fronted by Meghan, 44, mixes lifestyle and cookery with celebrity cameos and family glimpses from the couple's Montecito home.
But it was Meghan's playful disclosure Harry said "I love you" first in the early weeks of their courtship that is now causing turmoil behind the scenes.
One source close to the couple said: "Harry is seething. He feels Meghan has made him look weak by boasting he was the first one to drop the love bomb. For a man who has spent his life trying to project strength, it stings. He told friends it makes him feel less of a man."
Private Moments Turned Into Entertainment
Another insider added: "Meghan thought it was sweet to share, but Harry believes their private moments are being turned into entertainment and he wishes she would just shut up and stop making him look like her puppet."
On the show, Meghan reminisced about her and Harry's third date in Botswana.
"We met in Botswana and we camped for five days together," she told Queer Eye star Tan France, who pops up in her show.
She added: "You really get to know each other when you're in a little tent together."
When Tan asked who first said the "L word," Meghan blushed and admitted: "He told me."
Flicking her ponytail, she then joked: "She's still got it."
Duke Feels 'Emasculated' by Netflix Confession
Harry's discomfort over her boasts comes amid a rocky period for the Sussexes' media ventures.
Their new Netflix deal has been described by industry analysts as a downgrade from the $100million agreement signed in 2020.
One streaming insider said: "Netflix isn't giving them blank checks anymore. They're picking and choosing, and that pressure is showing on Harry and Meghan."
Despite Harry's rage over her "love" remarks, Meghan has doubled down on making their love story part of her brand.
In recent months she has described her husband as a "fox" and insisted they will be married "forever."
On "Jamie Kern Lima's" podcast earlier this year, she said: "You have to imagine, at the beginning it's all butterflies – but then we immediately went into the trenches together."
But Harry is said to feel increasingly uncomfortable being painted as the softer partner.
A source said: "He's proud of his relationship, but he doesn't want to be cast as the lovestruck puppy. He's been venting that Meghan's oversharing makes him feel emasculated.
"Moments like this cut deep. He wants to be seen as strong, not the man who fell harder and faster. It's bruising for him."