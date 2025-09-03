Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Justin Bieber
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber Mounts 'Desperate' Social Media Comeback After Drugs Pics Fallout… But Critics Blast it All as a 'Sham'

Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: @lilbieber/instagram

Justin Bieber has been trying to make a desperate social media comeback after drug pics, but critics called it a 'sham.'

Sept. 3 2025, Published 10:23 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Justin Bieber has launched a flurry of carefully curated social media posts to counter months of speculation about his marriage, mental health and substance use – but source tell RadarOnline.com the 31-year-old singer's efforts are a "hollow display" to hide his torment, relationship trouble and drug use.

The Baby hitmaker, whose career has been punctuated by controversy and illness, has spent the summer uploading romantic photos with wife Hailey Bieber, 28 and their son Jack Blues, 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Bieber's New Posts

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: @lilbieber/instagram

Justin Bieber has flooded Instagram with family photos to squash rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

His posts, from a family trip to Idaho and nights out in Los Angeles, appear designed to drown out the fallout from images of Bieber looking disheveled and the mixed reaction to his latest album Swag.

Fans initially accused him of "acting single" earlier this year after he shared few images with Hailey and posted erratic, faith-tinged reflections online.

One June Instagram post, in which he wrote: "Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else's kids," sparked hundreds of concerned comments urging him to "take a social media break."

Article continues below advertisement

All A 'Sham?'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: @lilbieber/instagram

Fans accuse him of staging posts to hide marriage and drug issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Now his turnaround in tone on his socials has also prompted backlash.

A music industry insider said: "Justin is desperate to rewrite the narrative after the drugs photos and the criticism of Swag.

"Flooding Instagram with happy-couple shots is the oldest PR trick in the book. It looks manufactured and is a sham."

Another source close to the Bieber camp said: "This is about optics. When Justin is in the studio making new music, he gets completely consumed and shuts everything else out.

"That created a lot of tension with Hailey. Posting love-up pictures now is supposed to prove everything is fine, but a lot of people aren't buying it. His relationship is still a mess, just like him, and he's still smoking weed."

The singer's seventh studio album, released in July, was his first full record since 2020 and his first since being diagnosed with Ramsey Hunt syndrome in 2022, which caused temporary facial paralysis.

Instead of cementing a triumphant return, Swag was described by critics as "a messy cry for help" thanks to its brooding lyrics about relationship turmoil.

In the track "Daisies," Bieber sings: "Baby, I ain't walking away / You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise."

Article continues below advertisement

Justin's Reset

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: @lilbieber/instagram

Lyrics from 'Daisies' fuel speculation about relationship trouble.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

EXCLUSIVE: The One Move Travis Kelce Made That Showed Taylor Swift Was Destined to Marry the Jock — As She Plans to Start 'Huge Family'

Photo of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Will Revoke Being Godmother to Blake Lively's Kids' As Pair's War Goes Nuclear After Singer's Engagement Reveal

Article continues below advertisement

The release also reignited speculation about his marriage, with fans scrutinizing lyrics that hinted at distance.

Paparazzi images from earlier this year showing the couple looking strained in public only added to the narrative.

By August, however, Bieber had shifted strategy. He uploaded images of himself and Hailey on a grassy date night picnic, set to Otis Redding's 1965 ballad That's How Strong My Love Is.

In another post, the pair were pictured holding hands in Los Angeles, Bieber in a cannabis-branded T-shirt and slippers, Hailey in a crop top and jeans.

A source sympathetic to the singer said: "Justin has been through a rough period mentally and physically. The family holiday was a reset. He is trying to show stability and happiness.

People might call it a sham, but for him it's about reminding fans that he's not broken."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: MEGA

Paparazzi spotted Bieber looking strained with Hailey earlier this year.

Still, online reaction has been divided.

One fan wrote beneath the Idaho photos: "Glad you're back with Hailey but stop forcing it for the cameras."

Another commented: "This looks staged, but I hope you're really doing better."

Despite the scepticism, Bieber continues to post daily updates featuring Hailey and Jack – a stark contrast to his solitary, bleary-eyed uploads just weeks earlier.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.