The Truth Behind Howard Stern's Last-minute Delay of Return to SiriusXM Show: Shock Jock Left Mourning the Death of His Beloved Cat Bud — as 'Tension' Brews With His Employer
Howard Stern's radio comeback was delayed due to the shock jock mourning his beloved rescue cat, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran broadcaster, 71, canceled his long-awaited return to the The Howard Stern Show after Bud passed away, leaving both Stern and wife Beth devastated.
Cat Trauma
He was supposed to be back on the airwaves on September 2 until the "family emergency" struck which according to Rob Shuter, centered around Bud's death.
A pal told Shuter: "Howard is crushed. He adored Bud.
"Beth is distraught. She saved this stray, nursed him back to health, and he became their everything.
"Losing him has left them shattered."
Stern and Beth have rehomed thousands of stray cats, but Bud was extra special as he was the one they kept themselves.
And his death has left a "gaping hole" in their lives.
Another insider said: "This isn't just a pet.
"Bud was family. Howard can't sit in front of a mic and laugh when his heart is breaking."
'More That Just A Pet'
The tragedy comes as Stern faces a pivotal moment in his long career.
His $500million SiriusXM deal expired this fall, sparking speculation he might walk away but the veteran star secretly signed a new contract.
"Howard will be back — it's done," says a source. "But right now, his focus is Beth and grieving Bud."
However, ex-staffer Steve Grillo claims Stern will struggle stopping his falling ratings which are now down to 125,000 a day, compared to 20million in his pomp.
He believes his older fans have deserted him, given how much he's changed his style.
Ratings Worry
Grillo believes Stern alienated many of his audience when he slammed supporters of Donald Trump during a broadcast in September 2024.
Not only sharing he didn’t agree with Trump’s political views, Stern said he "hated the people who vote for him," and that he thought they were "stupid," and he had "no respect" for them.
"People listened to whatever he said, and those people were the hard-working people that wanted a change in this country and made him famous and made him rich," Grillo said.
"And he turned his back on them by saying, 'If you like a certain political person, I don't want you listening to my show'…That's why he's got 125,000 listeners.
"People cared about what he said every single day, and then he turns on them…What kind of arrogance and stupidity is that?"
Meanwhile Stern, whose return is now scheduled for next week, is also allegedly unhappy with SiriusXM podcast darling Alex Cooper, the host of Call Her Daddy.
A source said: "She's the one that bugs him.
"She gets hundreds of millions of hits, she has this mega $125million deal, and he hates that this young bubbly woman is the big new thing."