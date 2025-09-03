The Truth Behind Howard Stern's Last-minute Delay of Return to SiriusXM Show: Shock Jock Left Mourning the Death of His Beloved Cat Bud — as 'Tension' Brews With His Employer

He was supposed to be back on the airwaves on September 2 until the "family emergency" struck which according to Rob Shuter, centered around Bud's death.

A pal told Shuter: "Howard is crushed. He adored Bud.

"Beth is distraught. She saved this stray, nursed him back to health, and he became their everything.

"Losing him has left them shattered."

Stern and Beth have rehomed thousands of stray cats, but Bud was extra special as he was the one they kept themselves.

And his death has left a "gaping hole" in their lives.

Another insider said: "This isn't just a pet.

"Bud was family. Howard can't sit in front of a mic and laugh when his heart is breaking."