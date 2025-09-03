EXCLUSIVE: Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead Turn to Divine Therapy to 'Salvage' Romance After Cheating Rumors Exploded Over His Stay at Rich California Divorcee's Home
Actress Renee Zellweger and beau Ant Anstead are so desperate to save their love, insiders said they're turning to higher powers in a bid to flip things around, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 56-year-old Bridget Jones's Diary star and her 46-year-old boytoy British TV host, are currently not living together, and he reportedly has stayed with a wealthy California beauty 20 years younger than Zellweger while she was filming in New York City.
Trying To Make Things Work
But an insider said the actress and Anstead "are trying to make things work. She loves him dearly and still wants to salvage the relationship, but there are serious problems to navigate."
Sources said she's turned to her spiritual beliefs and is bringing Anstead to gatherings in the hopes of ironing out the kinks in their relationship.
The insider said: "She's always been incredibly spiritual, into crystals and Zen living. She's been meditating on the matter alone for some time, but now she's encouraging Ant to come with her for these hypnotic sessions that include quiet time, chanting, breathwork and discussion, which will help them to talk about where they are.
"Renee really believes they are two connected souls, so it's heartbreaking that things are this way and disjointed. But she feels they can merge once again and rebuild the trust they need if they do this spiritual journey together."
As RadarOnline.com reported, fears for their romance exploded in May when Ant shacked up at the Laguna Beach mansion of reported "friend" Julia "Jules" French, a 36-year-old cycling instructor, who was in the midst of divorcing her hedge fund manager hubby, James Hanna III, while Zellweger was 3,000 miles away in the Big Apple filming Only Murders in the Building.
'Just Pals'
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Nicole Kidman and Deborra-Lee Furness' Brutal Fallout — Hugh Jackman's Ex 'Upset' Over Crumbling Friendship With Hollywood Actress After Nasty Divorce From Actor
But a spokesperson for Anstead insisted he and French are just pals and he stayed in a guest house.
The spokesperson said: "He has spent some of his limited time at his friend's home. His friend Jules has a separate, detached guest house, and the suggestion that their relationship is anything other than platonic is unacceptable and untrue."
The rep added: "Mr. Anstead and Ms. Zellweger are still together."