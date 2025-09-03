EXCLUSIVE: Inside Nicole Kidman and Deborra-Lee Furness' Brutal Fallout — Hugh Jackman's Ex 'Upset' Over Crumbling Friendship With Hollywood Actress After Nasty Divorce From Actor
When Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split their assets and settled their divorce in June, he got to keep at least one of their good friends: Nicole Kidman, 58.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the former couple also faced losing friends after they split following nearly three decades of marriage.
Approval Of Sutton
"It's not as though she was cheering the end of Hugh and Deb's marriage. Nicole was very sad they couldn't work it out," said an insider.
"But she recognizes Hugh is madly in love with his new girlfriend [Sutton Foster, 50], and she's given him her thumbs-up because she believes everyone should follow their heart."
Hurt By Nicole Taking Sides
EXCLUSIVE: Aliens 'Are Here On Earth' — New Study Claims Creatures are 'Disguised as Humans' or 'Living In Secret Bases Underground'... As UFO Sightings Ramp Up
Her support is a "huge relief" for Jackman, 56, because some of his other mutual friends with Furness, 69, have cut him off since the end of their 27-year marriage.
The source added: "It has not gone over so well with Deb, though. She's pretty upset that Nicole isn't siding with her on this. It's a line in the sand for her, and Nicole has crossed it."