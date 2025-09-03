Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Aliens 'Are Here On Earth' — New Study Claims Creatures are 'Disguised as Humans' or 'Living In Secret Bases Underground'... As UFO Sightings Ramp Up

photos of ufos
Source: MEGA

Aliens are here on Earth, with a new study claiming creatures live in secret bases or disguised as humans.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 3 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Extraterrestrials are already here on Earth, disguised as humans or living in secret bases hidden underground or even on the far side of the moon, according to a shocking new scientific paper from Ivy League eggheads at Harvard University.

RadarOnline.com can reveal, the eyebrow-raising scholarly article suggests aliens are "concealed in stealth" or "even walking among us" in human form. It theorizes these ETs are a "remnant form" of an ancient civilization that made their home on Earth long ago, or maybe even time-travelers from the future.

Many UFO Sightings

Harvard researchers suggested aliens are 'concealed in stealth' or 'even walking among us' in human form.
Source: BRIAN MCMAHON`/UNSPLASH

"We're not saying this is right, we're not saying that this is absolutely 100 percent the case," said Montana Technological University professor Michael Masters, who coauthored the paper with Harvard researchers Tim Lomas and Brendan Case.

"We're saying these are some potentialities" that would explain the many UFO sightings that have been logged over the decades by military fighter pilots and civilian observers, Masters explains.

As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, the Pentagon is currently investigating some 1,650 sightings of UFOs, with close to half of those coming between May 2023 and June 2024.

Military brass deny that any of these were alien in origin, despite some craft performing aerial feats that defy the limits of modern technology – and even physics.

Mysteriously, the paper authored by Masters, Lomas and Case was taken down from ResearchGate, an online platform for scientific papers, shortly after its publication in mid-July, leading some UFO hunters to allege a cover-up.

'Aliens Living On Earth'

The Pentagon is investigating 1,650 UFO sightings reported between May 2023 and June 2024.
Source: MEGA

But Dr. Bill Birnes, author of UFOs and the White House, has claimed for years that aliens that look just like humans have been secretly living on Earth.

He exclusively told RadarOnline.com that he believes these ETs first evolved on distant planets before traveling to Earth and colonizing our planet millions of years ago.

"They've been hiding here ever since," he said. "I believe they have infiltrated the highest reaches of governments across the globe."

Dr. Bill Birnes claimed aliens that resemble humans have secretly lived on Earth for years.
Source: DANIE FRANCO/UNSPLASH

Birnes encountered one, a mysterious French defense official, while he was investigating UFO reports for the History Channel show UFO Hunters. He says the man told him, "We are here. We've been here for millions of years."

"He looked just like us," Birnes reported. "He was human."

