EXCLUSIVE: Aliens 'Are Here On Earth' — New Study Claims Creatures are 'Disguised as Humans' or 'Living In Secret Bases Underground'... As UFO Sightings Ramp Up

"We're not saying this is right, we're not saying that this is absolutely 100 percent the case," said Montana Technological University professor Michael Masters, who coauthored the paper with Harvard researchers Tim Lomas and Brendan Case.

"We're saying these are some potentialities" that would explain the many UFO sightings that have been logged over the decades by military fighter pilots and civilian observers, Masters explains.

As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, the Pentagon is currently investigating some 1,650 sightings of UFOs, with close to half of those coming between May 2023 and June 2024.

Military brass deny that any of these were alien in origin, despite some craft performing aerial feats that defy the limits of modern technology – and even physics.

Mysteriously, the paper authored by Masters, Lomas and Case was taken down from ResearchGate, an online platform for scientific papers, shortly after its publication in mid-July, leading some UFO hunters to allege a cover-up.