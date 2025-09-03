Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Isla Fisher's Divorce Pain Laid Bare — Actress Admits Becoming Single Was 'Challenging' as She Tries to Find Her 'New Identity' Following Shock Split From Sacha Baron Cohen After 20 Years of Marriage

Isla Fisher's divorce pain has emerged as she admits becoming single is challenging after Sacha Baron Cohen split.

Sept. 3 2025, Published 6:45 a.m. ET

When Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announced their divorce after more than 20 years and three kids together in 2023, the two seemed more than amicable, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Indeed, to announce the split, the pair posted a photo in goofy tennis gear captioned, "After a long tennis match... we are finally putting our racquets down."

Becoming Single Was 'Challenging'

Isla Fisher admitted life after divorcing Sacha Baron Cohen has been challenging.
But in a revealing new interview, the Wedding Crashers actress shared life after divorcing the Borat star, 53, hasn't been fun and games. "I've had a tough couple of years, but I'm making it through," the 49-year-old told Bazaar.

Becoming suddenly single was "challenging," she went on, adding: "I'm trying to remind myself of my new identity as somebody outside of a partnership."

Diving Back Into Work

Leslie Mann and Anna Faris join Fisher in the upcoming comedy 'Spa Weekend.'
To that end, she has five projects in the works, including Spa Weekend, which costars Leslie Mann and Anna Faris.

"It's so fun to be a group of women, none of us being [just] the wife or girlfriend," she told the mag. "Or eye rolling while the guy gets to do the joke."

