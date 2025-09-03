EXCLUSIVE: Isla Fisher's Divorce Pain Laid Bare — Actress Admits Becoming Single Was 'Challenging' as She Tries to Find Her 'New Identity' Following Shock Split From Sacha Baron Cohen After 20 Years of Marriage
When Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announced their divorce after more than 20 years and three kids together in 2023, the two seemed more than amicable, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Indeed, to announce the split, the pair posted a photo in goofy tennis gear captioned, "After a long tennis match... we are finally putting our racquets down."
Becoming Single Was 'Challenging'
But in a revealing new interview, the Wedding Crashers actress shared life after divorcing the Borat star, 53, hasn't been fun and games. "I've had a tough couple of years, but I'm making it through," the 49-year-old told Bazaar.
Becoming suddenly single was "challenging," she went on, adding: "I'm trying to remind myself of my new identity as somebody outside of a partnership."
Diving Back Into Work
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Pantoliano's Painful Battle With Depression Laid Bare — Hollywood Veteran Admits 'Childhood Trauma' Caused Mental Health Problems That Nearly Destroyed His Life
To that end, she has five projects in the works, including Spa Weekend, which costars Leslie Mann and Anna Faris.
"It's so fun to be a group of women, none of us being [just] the wife or girlfriend," she told the mag. "Or eye rolling while the guy gets to do the joke."