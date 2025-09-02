'Fishy': Donald Trump Branded 'Biden 2.0' as Far-right Influencer Turns and Warns of White House Cover-up
Donald Trump has battled back against claims his health has seriously deteriorated and the White House is covering up his condition, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The proclamation comes after a former ally of the president, 79, called the situation "Biden 2.0," referring to how Joe Biden's White House team hid the former Commander-in-Chief's physical and cognitive decline during his time as the nation's leader.
Suspicious Golfing Claim
Camera-loving Trump hadn't made a public appearance since August 26, causing widespread concern about the president's condition in the days that followed.
He made matters worse by posting a photo to his Truth Social page on August 30, hinting he was on a golf outing with former Las Vegas Raiders head coach John Gruden.
"Great playing Golf with Jon Gruden. A really nice guy, and true character!" Trump wrote in the caption of the two men on the links, intimating that it had just happened.
'Very Fishy'
Social media sleuths were quick to point out that the photo did not appear to have been taken over Labor Day weekend, but rather the weekend prior.
"VERY FISHY!! Trump posted a still shot with Jon Gruden supposedly today, but no video. On August 23, 2025, John Gruden was at Trump’s DC golf course…Same shirt. Trump’s schedule shows him there, the user pointed out on X.
The post included Trump's itinerary for August 23, which included his departure from the White House at 9:39 a.m. for his golf club in Loudoun County, Virginia, and his return home at 4:21 p.m.
It also showed Gruden's post on X from the same day with additional photos, where the NFL icon wrote, "Have a great Saturday," while gushing about "what a place" at the Trump National DC golf course.
Far-right political pundit and white supremacist Nick Fuentes accused the White House of suppressing the truth about the president in an August 31 X post.
"There is obviously something going on with Trump that the White House is covering up. This is literally Biden 2," the America First host wrote about the president's vanishing act.
The following day, Fuentes doubled down, posting: "If Joe Biden disappeared for an entire week like this, you know that every Trump supporter would be crashing out about it. Where is the consistency? Trump 2.0 has been a disappointment in literally every way, but nobody wants to admit it."
'Comical Double Standard'
Trump's defenders came out swinging, arguing that the president's brief absence from the cameras was no big deal.
"Joe Biden would go multiple days at a time without any public appearances, and the media would say he’s 'sharp' and 'top of his game.' Meanwhile, he was wearing diapers and napping. President Trump puts in more public work hours than any other POTUS in US history, and the media freaks out if he disappears for 24 hours," one supporter posted to X, calling it a "Comical double standard."
"It’s complete stalker vibes. They hate him, they want to destroy him, but boy, they are lost without him for 24 hours. Their whole existence now is based on Trump," a second person huffed about the mainstream media's obsession with Trump's whereabouts.
'Rocket City'
Trump responded to rumors that he was critically ill or dead on Sunday, August 31, writing, "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE," in a social media post.
The president returned to the spotlight on Tuesday, September 2, holding a lively news conference in the Oval Office. He announced that the U.S. Space Command will relocate to Huntsville, Alabama, while bizarrely stating that the town will "forever be known, from this point forward, as Rocket City."
RadarOnline.com confirmed in July that the president was suffering from chronic venous insufficiency, after he was photographed with bruised hands and swollen ankles.
This condition occurs when the leg veins fail to function properly, resulting in reduced blood flow back to the heart.