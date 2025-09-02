'Fishy': Donald Trump Branded 'Biden 2.0' as Far-right Influencer Turns and Warns of White House Cover-up

Social media sleuths were quick to point out that the photo did not appear to have been taken over Labor Day weekend, but rather the weekend prior.

"VERY FISHY!! Trump posted a still shot with Jon Gruden supposedly today, but no video. On August 23, 2025, John Gruden was at Trump’s DC golf course…Same shirt. Trump’s schedule shows him there, the user pointed out on X.

The post included Trump's itinerary for August 23, which included his departure from the White House at 9:39 a.m. for his golf club in Loudoun County, Virginia, and his return home at 4:21 p.m.

It also showed Gruden's post on X from the same day with additional photos, where the NFL icon wrote, "Have a great Saturday," while gushing about "what a place" at the Trump National DC golf course.

Far-right political pundit and white supremacist Nick Fuentes accused the White House of suppressing the truth about the president in an August 31 X post.

"There is obviously something going on with Trump that the White House is covering up. This is literally Biden 2," the America First host wrote about the president's vanishing act.

The following day, Fuentes doubled down, posting: "If Joe Biden disappeared for an entire week like this, you know that every Trump supporter would be crashing out about it. Where is the consistency? Trump 2.0 has been a disappointment in literally every way, but nobody wants to admit it."