'Frail' Trump Resurfaces For Major Announcement After 'Death' Rumors Erupt — But Viewers Spot Signs Conference Was 'Prerecorded' as Prez's Condition Remains a Mystery
President Trump stood in the Oval Office on Tuesday, September 2, and called reports of his death over the weekend "fake news," RadarOnline.com can report.
But some observers aren't convinced the 79-year-old is healthy, and contend the only thing "fake" was his press conference.
In an effort to quell ongoing rumors of his weakening health, Trump used a special White House address to announce he was moving the Space Command Center from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama, boasting that it would create 30,000 new jobs for the area.
It was the type of announcement the president could easily have made in a tweet or press release, but after not having been seen in public for several days, he decided to turn it into a media event.
Answering questions from reporters, the president said reports of his demise were greatly exaggerated. He also passed the buck to his predecessor.
"I didn't do (a news conference) for two days, and they said there must be something wrong with him," Trump said. "Biden wouldn't do them for months!"
Taped in Advance?
However, even that explanation didn't satisfy every conspiracy theorist, many of whom flooded X with their own speculations.
One person tweeted: "Is there any press members at the Trump announcement right now? Because this seems so prerecorded."
A second agreed: "I'm reading that it is a prerecorded announcement. More BS avoiding a live appearance speaking to reporters. How long do they think they can hide Trump? The rumor is that he had a stroke and can no longer speak."
While a third reasoned: "From the latest proof of life video released by the White House, Trump is caked with makeup, reporters kept at a distance, his voice is weak, and the podium is acting as a walker to help him stand up. It's not looking good health-wise."
Questions of Authenticity
Trump is the oldest president ever elected, and some say he has looked especially "tired" in recent appearances.
He has also been spotted with strange bruising on his wrist and revealed a diagnosis in July of chronic venous insufficiency.
Trump tried to temper the rumors over the holiday weekend, posting a photo on his Truth Social media page of himself golfing with former football coach Jon Gruden.
He captioned it: "Great playing Golf with Jon Gruden – A really nice guy, and true character!"
However, internet sleuths quickly questioned the date of the president's golf game with Gruden, pointing out that a week earlier, the Super Bowl-winning coach shared a snap of himself on a golf course in what appeared to be the same outfit.
The President's Pains and Problems
In July, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt disclosed the president has chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that results when blood in the legs struggles to circulate throughout the rest of the body and to the heart.
"In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care, and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit," Leavitt read from a statement.
She called it a "common condition" in individuals over 70."
"Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," she continued. "An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function, no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness were identified additionally."