'Frail' Trump Resurfaces For Major Announcement After 'Death' Rumors Erupt — But Viewers Spot Signs Conference Was 'Prerecorded' as Prez's Condition Remains a Mystery

In an effort to quell ongoing rumors of his weakening health, Trump used a special White House address to announce he was moving the Space Command Center from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama, boasting that it would create 30,000 new jobs for the area.

It was the type of announcement the president could easily have made in a tweet or press release, but after not having been seen in public for several days, he decided to turn it into a media event.

Answering questions from reporters, the president said reports of his demise were greatly exaggerated. He also passed the buck to his predecessor.

"I didn't do (a news conference) for two days, and they said there must be something wrong with him," Trump said. "Biden wouldn't do them for months!"