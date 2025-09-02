EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Meghan Markle's Failed and Brutal Battle to Become World-Famous Actress Revealed — Before She Suddenly Gave Up Dreams of Fame for Harry

Her struggle has been laid bare in biographies and resurfaced resumes, which reveal the long trail of auditions, walk-on roles and temporary jobs she accepted while waiting for her breakthrough.

A source who knew her in those years said: "Meghan went after acting with everything she had. She was turned down again and again, but she never quit. Fame was her goal, and she was ready to grab any chance that might get her closer."

Her father, Thomas Markle, who has been estranged from Meghan for years, once described his daughter's ambition to author Tom Bower.

He said: "She wants to be the star of the stage and the star in life."

Thomas had used his own connections to help her, even taking the 17-year-old Meghan to the Emmy awards, where she walked the red carpet and told him: "Daddy, I want to be famous just like you one day."