Pen Wars! Donald Trump Gets Revenge on Joe Biden by Featuring Ex-President's Infamous Autopen in His New Portrait at White House
Donald Trump will get his revenge on Joe Biden by including the ex-president's infamous autopen in his new portrait at the White House.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Biden's painting will take its place on the new "Presidential Wall of Fame" that is being constructed in the Rose Garden.
'I Gotta Do It'
And Trump hinted he will mock his predecessor by featuring the autopen, which he admitted is likely to cause a stir.
He said: "It's a decision I have to make. We put up a picture of the autopen."
Sharing a mockup of what the "Biden autopen portrait" would look like in his special gallery, he added: "I gotta do it. Same picture, but black and white. Yeah, and I'm not using that one with the smile."
On the picture ruffling feathers, he added: "This is going to be very controversial."
'It's Going To Be Controversial'
The White House announced an investigation into Biden's use of the autopen back in July.
Senior administration officials said tens of thousands of documents were turned over by the National Archives Records Administration, with a focus on communications and other records related to Biden's use of the autopen.
"What did the former president direct, versus what he did not," one Trump administration official questioned. "The only time a legitimate use of the autopen should happen is if the president said he wanted something done, or if he was asked for his approval."
New Biden Digs
Speaking about Biden's presidency and his dire prostate cancer diagnosis, which was revealed in May, Trump said: "He didn’t win the race. He lost badly. He was a horrible president, but can you imagine, he says he has stage nine cancer. That was what? Two, three months ago?
"Stage nine. I've never heard of more than stage four. Stage four is the highest. I've never, if you're stage four, you're dead."
It's not clear when the "Presidential Wall of Fame" will be constructed and unveiled, but the administration has made it a priority to revamp the White House grounds in the first year of Trump's second term.
Trump's $5Billion Fortune Payday: First Family Notches Up Record Wealth in Crypto Venture — in Latest 'Profiteering Off the Presidency' Scandal
Construction on a $200million White House ballroom will begin in September, Trump announced last month.
The eagle-eyed president also recently called out a subcontractor who damaged custom limestone in the Rose Garden with poorly handled gardening equipment.
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com revealed this week that frail Biden has axed several speaking engagements scheduled for 2025.
According to reports, Biden would have made up to $300,000 a time per engagement, less than what his pal, and former president, Barack Obama, made for his appearances.
In July 2023, Biden was also slated to speak at the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel while touring a Philadelphia shipyard; however, White House officials nixed that idea after learning how much of a physical strain it would put on the politician's body, especially since there would be "lots of steps" to get on board.
"No visit to the NSMV vessel is planned after the White House realized how many steps were involved to get on the ship," a MARAD official told members of the Office of the Secretary of Transportation (OST), quoting a contact the agency had at that shipyard, in previously revealed emails.
Just one week before Biden was supposed to head to Philly, he attended the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, where he took a spill on stage.
At the time, the White House claimed Biden had tripped over a sandbag.