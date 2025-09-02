Legendary Royal Photographer Pinpoints Exact Moment William and Harry's Relationship Changed Forever
A legendary Royal photographer has claimed to capture the exact moment when Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship changed forever, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Never-before-seen photos of the brothers were revealed for the first time in the new documentary William and Harry: The Unseen Photos, which premiere in UK theaters this week.
William and Harry also includes insights from the photographers responsible for shooting the intimate snaps.
Royal Photographers Recall the Moment William and Harry's Relationship Shifted
William, 43, and Harry, 40, have lived their entire lives in the spotlight.
From awkward teen years to college and royal weddings, every major milestone of the brothers' lives has been documented, including their mother Princess Diana's tragic death nearly 30 years ago in August 1997.
Royal biographer and photographer Ian Lloyd was among the handful of media professionals to have access to the brothers growing up.
Lloyd noted while William and Harry were night and day from each other, they were always supportive of each other. He added both would be willing to go to extreme lengths to protect their families from the paparazzi after enduring a lifetime in the public eye.
The royal biographer noted the brothers' personality differences were on display when they started their first year at Eton College, the private school William's eldest son George is set to attend.
Harry was said to be "unfazed by the cameras," joking and waving to the press while William was more reserved and quiet amid the chaos. Lloyd added Harry often teased William over the screams from royal fan girls during public outings.
Lloyd recalled the cracks in the brothers' relationship starting to show when they posed for photographs at RAF Shawbury in 2009, when they were both training to become military helicopter pilots.
William's Wedding to Kate Middleton Marks a Turning Point in Relationship With Harry
Then came William's wedding to Kate Middleton in April 2011.
While Harry was said to be excited for his older brother and had a friendly relationship with his future sister-in-law, Lloyd said Harry's dejected body language on the big day marked the end of their relationship as they knew it.
William now had his queen and Harry's place as second in line was solidified.
Harry later claimed in his bombshell memoir Spare he looked so uncomfortable due to having to wear his royal uniform, but Lloyd reportedly suggested, "The other reason he looked glum on the way back may be that he realized their lives were now on separate trajectories."
Of course, William and Harry's lives could not be any more different now from the future king's wedding day.
Meghan Markle 'Fuming' Over Kate Middleton Beating Her in Popularity Poll
While Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018 and started his own family with the former Suits star, welcoming children Archie and Lilibet, his current lifestyle came at a steep cost.
Harry has suffered blow after blow in family drama since he and Meghan gave up their full-time royal duties in 2020 to move to California, where they have been desperately trying to launch their Hollywood careers.
The royal photographer's remarks on William and Harry comes as insiders claimed Meghan has been "fuming" over Kate beating her in a UK public popularity poll.
Kate ranked second in YouGov's analysis of the most popular royal family members. Meghan ranked nearly dead last on the list, only beating out disgraced royal Prince Andrew, whose reputation has been ruined by sexual assault accusations and close ties to late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
TV host Lizzie Cundy, who met Meghan in 2013, reportedly said: "She's fuming how the public love Kate. She needs to stop being bitter, stop being angry and stop being 'poor me.'"
Cundy also threw shade at the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, which recently debuted its second season. The TV cost claimed Meghan needed to "stop pretending" to be domestic for the show and just "be who she is."