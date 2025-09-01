EXCLUSIVE: Inside Princes William and Harry's Brutal War Over Diana's 30th Death Anniversary — Including Their 'Plans for Rival TV Tributes'

Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed at 36 in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris on 31 August 1997, alongside her companion Dodi Fayed, 42, and chauffeur Henri Paul, 41.

Sources tell us things are so bitter between the warring pair both are considering rival television projects to honor their late mother.

Estranged princes William and Harry are on a collision course over plans to mark the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana 's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The devastating loss left William and Harry – aged just 15 and 12 at the time – at the center of an unprecedented wave of grief that saw more than a million people line the streets for her funeral.

Conspiracy theories about the circumstances of her crash raged for years, but an epic Metropolitan Police inquiry and a 2008 inquest concluded the deaths in the accident were caused by the "grossly negligent driving" of Paul, who was found to have been intoxicated, and by paparazzi pursuing the car.

A source said: "Harry is planning a series about Diana in 2027. He's focused on finding the right partners, and he's already spoken with producers.

"He wants to do a forensic look at her crash, and it could be one of the TV events of the century if it's done right."