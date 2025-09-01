EXCLUSIVE: Inside Princes William and Harry's Brutal War Over Diana's 30th Death Anniversary — Including Their 'Plans for Rival TV Tributes'
Estranged princes William and Harry are on a collision course over plans to mark the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources tell us things are so bitter between the warring pair both are considering rival television projects to honor their late mother.
Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed at 36 in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris on 31 August 1997, alongside her companion Dodi Fayed, 42, and chauffeur Henri Paul, 41.
What Is Harry Planning?
The devastating loss left William and Harry – aged just 15 and 12 at the time – at the center of an unprecedented wave of grief that saw more than a million people line the streets for her funeral.
Conspiracy theories about the circumstances of her crash raged for years, but an epic Metropolitan Police inquiry and a 2008 inquest concluded the deaths in the accident were caused by the "grossly negligent driving" of Paul, who was found to have been intoxicated, and by paparazzi pursuing the car.
A source said: "Harry is planning a series about Diana in 2027. He's focused on finding the right partners, and he's already spoken with producers.
"He wants to do a forensic look at her crash, and it could be one of the TV events of the century if it's done right."
Will William Fight Back?
Sources claimed Harry wants to produce the project under his and his wife Meghan Markle's Archewell Productions brand, which already has a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix.
For William, the idea of a documentary is "far less welcome," insiders claim.
However, one added: "If he hears Harry is doing a warts-and-all film on their mom, he will want to do a gentler one. The 30th anniversary of Di's death could turn into a battle of their documentaries.
"It would also mean William would probably cut Harry out of his life forever."
Another insider said: "If Harry is now going to do another massive Netflix show, effectively claiming her legacy, William will have to fight back, whether that's with an interview or a documentary of his own.
"The whole situation is just very sad."
A Broken Relationship
The looming rift around Diana's death anniversary is particularly raw given the brothers' strained relationship since Harry and Meghan's departure from royal duties in 2020.
William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have kept publicly silent on Harry's huge criticisms of the monarchy, while Harry has detailed their clashes in his memoir Spare.
Yet the two siblings have occasionally come together over their mother's memory.
In July 2021, they unveiled a statue of Diana in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden – a rare show of unity just months after the Sussexes' now infamous televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they accused the royals of being racist.
Diana's death has remained a defining event in modern royal history.
The original French investigation in 1999 found the crash was accidental, but doubts persisted amid claims of foul play by Fayed's father, Mohamed Al-Fayed.
In 2004, Scotland Yard launched Operation Paget, which spent four years examining the allegations before dismissing them.
The coroner's inquest in 2008, which heard evidence from 250 witnesses, returned a verdict of unlawful killing by grossly negligent driving.
Despite the legal clarity, conspiracy theories have endured, fueled by Diana's own handwritten note predicting she might die in a car accident.
The persistence of such claims has made any retelling of her story highly charged – and potentially lucrative for broadcasters.
A source said: "With 2027 marking three decades since the tragedy, the brothers' competing visions for how Diana should be remembered risk reopening wounds both personal and public for them both."