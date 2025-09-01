EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew 'Housed Separately From Prince William' as He Hides Out With Royal Family in Scotland — as He Faces 'Brutal' Virginia Giuffre Memoir Shock
Shamed Prince Andrew has been forced to live under a different regal roof from Prince William, during the Royal Family's annual summer gathering at Balmoral, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The move comes as Andrew braces for fresh scrutiny over his shameful friendship with pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein – due to the upcoming release of his victim Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, which details her account of being trafficked by the predator.
The Living Arrangements
The disgraced Duke of York has traveled to Aberdeenshire with his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, to join his brother King Charles for the royal family's traditional holiday.
But instead of staying at the castle with other senior royals, Andrew and Fergie have been housed at Craigowan Lodge, a seven-bedroom residence on the estate once favored by the late Queen.
William, the Prince of Wales, is said to have "detested" the duke over his scandals and ill-manners for years.
A royal source said: "The Balmoral living arrangement is very deliberate. William wants nothing to do with Andrew in private or public, and doesn't want him anywhere near his wife or young kids."
The strain between the pair dates back to the scandal surrounding Andrew's friendship with Epstein.
After Virginia Giuffre, who died in April aged 41, accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, the duke paid millions to settle a civil lawsuit out of court.
He has consistently denied wrongdoing and maintains he never met her. But the fallout forced him to step down from public life in 2019 – a move William is said to have supported.
The Bombshell Book
The publication of Giuffre's memoir Nobody's Girl on 21 October is expected to reignite scrutiny over the truth about Andrew's friendship with Epstein.
In an email to journalist Amy Wallace weeks before her death, Giuffre said: "The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders."
She added it was her "heartfelt wish" the manuscript be released regardless of her circumstances.
Penguin describes her 400-page book as an "unsparing and definitive account" of her time with Epstein and his now-jailed fixer and madam Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in prison for her part in his global sex trafficking operation.
The memoir also details Giuffre's early abuse, escape from Epstein's clutches aged 19, and her later advocacy for trafficking survivors in Australia.
For Andrew, its release is seen as potentially "brutal," insiders say.
A source close to him added: "The duke has tried to keep out of the spotlight, but this book will bring the whole sorry Epstein affair back again. William is a future king and he has been very clear – he does not want the monarchy dragged into any more of Andrew's messes.
He also hates the duke's notorious bad manners and temper tantrums and barely sees him as royalty."
Cancer-stricken king Charles officially began his three-week Balmoral break with a military ceremony, arriving in his Bentley to inspect a guard of honor and greet tourists in warm weather.
He wore his newly designed King Charles III tartan, restricted for royal use.
The Royal Family Is Fractured
Despite the pomp and circumstance, insiders say the royal family is "more fractured than ever" – largely due to Andrew.
They added: "Andrew's links to Epstein is one of the most shameful chapters in the royals' already very colorful and questionable past. William is desperate to give the monarchy and modern overhaul when he takes the throne from Charles, and he wants Andrew as far away from him as possible.
"Keeping Andrew away from him at balmoral apart isn't just about convenience – it's about protecting the institution and literally stopping these two coming to blows."