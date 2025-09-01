'I Have Huge Regrets': Robin Wright Slams Her Own Parenting With Ex Sean Penn And Claims Actor Was 'Gone So Much Of The Time' Due to Hollywood Career

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, who shares Dylan Penn , 34, and Hopper Penn , 32, with the Milk star, admits she struggled bringing up their kids without his support and when the Oscar winner was present, he would often be the "policeman"-type figure.

Robin Wright has slammed her own parenting skills and claims ex-husband Sean Penn was barely around when their children were growing up.

Wright says her husband would be away a lot working but would be strict when present at home.

Wright, 59, said: "He was gone so much of the time. He'd come back and be the policeman and then he'd leave me with the residue.

"Then I would soften the blow. We were both extremes. They didn't get that grey area in the middle, which is stern, and that is what they needed."

Over the years, their son Hopper has been candid about the struggles he's faced in his personal life including his addiction to crystal meth and how his father helped him out of it.

He previously said: "I was doing a lot of stuff but meth was the main one that brought me down. I went to rehab because I woke up in hospital and my dad said, 'Rehab? Or bus bench?' I was like, 'I'll take the bed.'

"Thank God I got out of that because that was the worst time in my life. Because it's not fun when it gets to a point where you just need it."