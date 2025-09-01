Epstein Sex Den Grand Re-Opening Delayed: Plans to Turn 'Orgy Island' Into Luxury Tourist Resort Postponed
Plans to redevelop Jeffrey Epstein's "pedophile island" into a tourist hotspot have been postponed, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Stephen Deckoff, a private-equity billionaire, bought two islands from the late financier's estate two years ago for the purpose of building a "state-of-the-art" holiday destination by 2025.
'State-Of-The-Art' Holiday Destination
However, the U.S. Virgin Islands government said it had not received any planning applications for development and locals have been baffled by the lack of construction work since the announcement.
Satellite images show both islands, Little St James and its neighbour Great St James, have barely changed since Epstein died in prison in 2019 after being charged with sex trafficking.
Little St James, a tropical Caribbean beauty spot which Epstein referred to as "Little St Jeff's", became notorious as the site where the pedophile would traffic, imprison and abuse his underage victims.
'Little St Jeff's'
Deckoff, whose net worth is valued at almost $3billion by Forbes, announced he had acquired both islands in May 2023 through one of his firms, SD Investments.
A press release stated: "Mr Deckoff plans to develop a state-of-the-art, five-star, world-class luxury 25-room resort that will help bolster tourism, create jobs, and spur economic development in the region, while respecting and preserving the important environment of the islands."
It did not clarify which of Epstein’s islands would host the new tourist destination.
According to the release, the billionaire has made a career turning "distressed situations into successful enterprises," and would work with the Virgin Islands government to "make this dream a reality."
'Nothing Has Happened on Either Island'
"Mr Deckoff is in the process of retaining architects and engineers to develop the resort on the islands, which is anticipated to open in 2025," it added.
However, a spokesman for the Virgin Islands government claims building new structures or altering existing ones would require Deckoff to submit planning applications and no such plans have been submitted for either Little St James or Great St James.
Tour companies based around the Virgin Islands said they had not seen any evidence of construction work going ahead on the islands.
"Nothing has really happened on either one of those islands. We haven't seen anything going up at all," said one individual who operates a boat charter company.
Another tour guide who works around Little and Great St James said: "I have not seen anything and I'm out and about… that's my little area."
Epstein's island has become synonymous with his abuses and is widely nicknamed "pedophile island." Prominent public figures have taken pains to distance themselves from it and denied visiting it.
According to a lawsuit brought by the Virgin Islands against Epstein’s estate in 2020, Little St James was "the perfect hideaway and haven for trafficking young women and underage girls for sexual servitude, child abuse and sexual assault."
Among those who allegedly trafficked to the location was a 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre, who labelled it "orgy island" and said she was sexually assaulted there by the Duke of York, a former associate of Epstein's.
Prince Andrew has consistently denied the allegation and said he never visited Little St James.