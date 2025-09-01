Epstein Sex Den Grand Re-Opening Delayed: Plans to Turn 'Orgy Island' Into Luxury Tourist Resort Postponed

However, the U.S. Virgin Islands government said it had not received any planning applications for development and locals have been baffled by the lack of construction work since the announcement.

Satellite images show both islands, Little St James and its neighbour Great St James, have barely changed since Epstein died in prison in 2019 after being charged with sex trafficking.

Little St James, a tropical Caribbean beauty spot which Epstein referred to as "Little St Jeff's", became notorious as the site where the pedophile would traffic, imprison and abuse his underage victims.