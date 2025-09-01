EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Hines 'Secretly Banned From Any More 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Projects and Hollywood' Over Support for Scandal-Dogged Husband Robert F Kennedy Jr.
Cheryl Hines recently declared about her husband’s sexting scandal: "I don’t think there's any point to going through every rumor and headline to try to defend or explain it."
The 59-year-old actress – renowned for playing Cheryl on Curb Your Enthusiasm – spoke to The Wall Street Journal following reports of her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s sexting scandal with journalist Olivia Nuzzi and his turn toward MAGA politics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Why Is She 'Banned'?
But Hines, who has been married to RFK Jr., 71, since 2014, has faced mounting criticism from liberal Hollywood – and sources tell us she has now been "secretly virtually blacklisted from acting projects."
A well-placed insider claimed: "Liberal Hollywood types have quietly decided not to work with her anymore. Her standing with them receded as Kennedy went further toward MAGA – it's become an unofficial ban she's been hit with."
Similarly, another source said Curb creator Larry David, known for his outspoken criticism of Donald Trump, has "clearly distanced himself" from Hines since her political alignment shifted.
"He made no public statement, but his absence speaks volumes – and he won't be signing her up for any more work," the source claimed.
RFK Jr.'s Vile Statements
A glance at Hines' filmography reveals no upcoming projects.
Her credits conclude with Popular Theory (2024) and I Can See Your Voice on television.
A production insider said: "When decision-makers see her name, they hesitate. She's being passed over for roles she once would have been first in line for."
Hines' previous condemnation of RFK Jr.'s January 2022 Holocaust comparison remark remains one of her last widely applauded public statements.
RFK Jr. was slammed after he compared vaccine mandates to laws in Hitler's Germany and invoked the name of Anne Frank to make his point.
A Complete 180
Back then, Hines called his statements "reprehensible and insensitive" – in a rare moment of dissent, before aligning with his anti-vaccine and Make America Healthy Again agenda.
In her recent Wall Street Journal interview, she stated about his politics: "Something like that doesn't worry me or scare me. I feel very connected to MAHA."
Critics say her loyalty to scandal-dogged RFK Jr. has cost her more than just colleagues.
A casting director claimed: "It's not just about politics. It's a fear of brand association. Hollywood still whispers: 'Stay away from Hines.' That's a powerful message that has been sent quietly but clearly."
Hines also gushed to the WSJ about her partner: "Bobby and I talk about everything, so that's how we move through everything, and we're really good friends, and we trust each other."
The actress also noted that her upcoming memoir, Unscripted, will present their relationship in a positive light.
She said about the book's contents on their relationship: "One would deduce that we love each other and are still married and whatever we've been through is behind us."'