EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Hines 'Secretly Banned From Any More 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Projects and Hollywood' Over Support for Scandal-Dogged Husband Robert F Kennedy Jr.

But Hines, who has been married to RFK Jr., 71, since 2014, has faced mounting criticism from liberal Hollywood – and sources tell us she has now been "secretly virtually blacklisted from acting projects."

A well-placed insider claimed: "Liberal Hollywood types have quietly decided not to work with her anymore. Her standing with them receded as Kennedy went further toward MAGA – it's become an unofficial ban she's been hit with."

Similarly, another source said Curb creator Larry David, known for his outspoken criticism of Donald Trump, has "clearly distanced himself" from Hines since her political alignment shifted.

"He made no public statement, but his absence speaks volumes – and he won't be signing her up for any more work," the source claimed.