Sydney Sweeney And Scooter Braun 'Spotted Together In Italy' Amid Rumors Pair Are In A Secret Relationship

In the clip, posted on TikTok, Braun is looking down at his phone before speaking to Sweeney, who walked into the frame wearing a floral-printed midi dress and kitten heels.

A fan captioned the TikTok video, which has garnered nearly half a million views, “This is when I spotted Sydney Sweeney & @Amélie Tremblay and @Scooter Braun In Venice for Jeff Bezos and @LaurenSánchezBezos Wedding Saturday Afternoon.”

According to new claims, Braun is telling those closest to him that he’s dating the Euphoria star, but asking them to keep it hush-hush for now.

Sweeney, 27, was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino, 42, who she began dating in 2018.