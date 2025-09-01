Sydney Sweeney And Scooter Braun 'Spotted Together In Italy' Amid Rumors Pair Are In A Secret Relationship
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were spotted together in Venice in a resurfaced video, amid claims the pair are dating.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the stars were filmed taking a stroll in the Italian city during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding weekend back in June alongside a couple of pals.
Venice Stroll
In the clip, posted on TikTok, Braun is looking down at his phone before speaking to Sweeney, who walked into the frame wearing a floral-printed midi dress and kitten heels.
A fan captioned the TikTok video, which has garnered nearly half a million views, “This is when I spotted Sydney Sweeney & @Amélie Tremblay and @Scooter Braun In Venice for Jeff Bezos and @LaurenSánchezBezos Wedding Saturday Afternoon.”
According to new claims, Braun is telling those closest to him that he’s dating the Euphoria star, but asking them to keep it hush-hush for now.
Sweeney, 27, was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino, 42, who she began dating in 2018.
Shock Relationship
The former flames initially canceled their wedding in February before calling it quits for good in April.
Prior to their split‚ rumors swirled that Sweeney was involved in a romance with her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell.
However, she shot down speculation in March 2024 when she said any buzz the two were dating was “obviously not true” while hosting Saturday Night Live.
Meanwhile, Braun, 44, was previously married to Yael Cohen, who he shares three children: sons Jagger and Levi, and daughter Hart. The couple became wed in 2014 before calling it quits in July 2021.
First Romance Since Marriage Split
In June, Braun — who previously managed Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande — opened up about maintaining a healthy relationship with his ex despite their divorce.
He said: "We’re family forever. It goes both ways. It’s not like there was one thing happening.
“Both people have to play a role in where we got to. Things happened both ways.”
RadarOnline.com revealed in June that Sweeney’s single status has sparked a surge of interest from some of Hollywood's leading men.
Indeed, an entertainment insider described the scenario as "The Bachelorette: Hollywood edition."
They added: "Sydney is single, gorgeous, and blowing up right now, so of course every eligible guy in town is trying to get in early.
"But until she's ready, no one is getting in the front door, no matter how A-list they are."
Ben Affleck, 52, has allegedly expressed interest in dating the actress, according to sources.
Another insider said of Harry Styles, 31: "He loves her show and thinks she’s insanely talented and absolutely gorgeous – the perfect mix of cool and sexy… he's almost starstruck."
Sweeney herself may have hinted at a potential connection with the singer, previously naming Styles among her favorite musicians and sharing a throwback photo with him from a 2014 One Direction concert.
A source said: "Harry has asked a mutual friend to put in a good word, while Zac Efron's been slipping into her DMs, and as everyone knows, Glen Powell's basically waiting on standby if she ever gives him the green light."