Sydney Sweeney Continues To Gush Over Glen Powell — After Actor's Ex Gigi Paris Slammed The Former Co-Stars Over Affair Rumors

Earlier this week, Paris sat down with Emma Klipstein for a very honest conversation about her public split with the actor on her Too Much podcast.

During the episode, which was released on Tuesday, June 10, Paris broke her silence on the split and addressed the nonstop rumors about an alleged affair that was occurring while Powell and Sweeney were filming together.

While not naming Powell or Sweeney, Paris explained about the ongoing rumors: "It was just, this is what I have to do for my job. I had two options. I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, 'Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she okay with this? What the f---?' Or stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm actually not okay with this, and I'm walking away.' So that's what I decided to do ... I was shattered."

Paris then went on to criticize Powell for not shutting down the rumors at the time and said: "Where are you when you just need to stand up and say, 'No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn't do that.' That's all that needed to be said. And that wasn't said ... Never once."