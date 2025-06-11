Your tip
Sydney Sweeney Continues To Gush Over Glen Powell — After Actor's Ex Gigi Paris Slammed The Former Co-Stars Over Affair Rumors

Sydney Sweeney continued to praise her co-star Glen Powell.

June 11 2025, Published 6:07 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney has continued to praise her former co-star and "good friend" Glen Powell — despite the actor's ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris slamming the two over the affair rumors.

RadarOnline.com can reveal how the model finally broke her silence on her highly publicized split from the Twisters actor two years later.

sydney sweeney
The blonde bombshell, 27, took the time to praise her former co-star, 36, and his connections in the industry.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the blonde bombshell, 27, took the time to praise her former co-star, 36, and his connections in the industry.

Earlier this year, Sweeney appeared on Tate McCrae song Miss Possessive – which is a gig Powell helped her land.

Sweeney said: "I've been a huge fan of her music. I think she's so beyond talented. She's so hot.

"Yeah, uh and Glen actually connected me with her. He was like, 'hey, Tate wants me to connect you two. Can I give her your number?' I said 'yeah, sure.'

"So, he put us in contact and then she reached out and was like, 'hey, I really would love to sample your voice for a portion of my song and my new album. Would you be down?' I'm like 'hell yes.' Yeah. It's so cool."

Gigi Fights Back

glen powell gigi paris split model spotted new york sydney sweeney rumors pp
Source: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA ;Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

Paris joined influencer Emma Klipstein for a very honest conversation about her public split with the actor.

Earlier this week, Paris sat down with Emma Klipstein for a very honest conversation about her public split with the actor on her Too Much podcast.

During the episode, which was released on Tuesday, June 10, Paris broke her silence on the split and addressed the nonstop rumors about an alleged affair that was occurring while Powell and Sweeney were filming together.

While not naming Powell or Sweeney, Paris explained about the ongoing rumors: "It was just, this is what I have to do for my job. I had two options. I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, 'Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she okay with this? What the f---?' Or stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm actually not okay with this, and I'm walking away.' So that's what I decided to do ... I was shattered."

Paris then went on to criticize Powell for not shutting down the rumors at the time and said: "Where are you when you just need to stand up and say, 'No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn't do that.' That's all that needed to be said. And that wasn't said ... Never once."

Sydney's Split

sydney sweeney reveals single thriving break up jonathan davino
Source: MEGA

Sweeney recently ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino.

At the time of the alleged affair, Sydney was engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jonathan Davino, 41, whom she publicly confirmed her split from this May after months of breakup rumors.

Rumors of a split began in February 2025, after Sweeney was spotted without her engagement ring.

After the split, in an interview with The Times back in May, the actress confirmed that she and Davino broke up three years after they got engaged.

When asked if she was single, the actress replied: "Yes. I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it."

