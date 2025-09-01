EXCLUSIVE: Ugly Truth About Prince Harry's 'Deep-seated Insecurities Exposed' — How He Needs 'Daily Reassurance From Meghan He's Handsome' as He 'Struggles Among L.A.'s Beautiful People'
Prince Harry has earned a new ego-stroking nickname at home – not Duke or Spare, but "Fox."
But RadarOnline.com can reveal it has nothing to do with his ex-actress wife, Meghan Markle, finding him attractive.
Harry's Insecurities Laid Bare
Instead, she has to use it every day to reinforce his confidence in the glittering environment of Los Angeles, where sources tell us the ginger royal rebel is feeling "uglier than ever."
The talk comes after sources told us Harry has secretly tried a subtle hair transplant to try and fix his fading locks.
One source claimed: "Harry is no gym bunny or LA beauty freak – he has 'British teeth,' is podgy and is ginger and freckly – as well as balding.
"He feels totally ugly in L.A. and out of place among Meghan's wellness-obsessed crowd. She constantly has to tell him he is a 'Fox' to bolster his fragile ego."
Harry and Markle live in Montecito, California, surrounded by beauty obsessives.
Meanwhile, speculation around his hair has intensified – with one insider claiming to us: "He has definitely had a transplant to stop his hair totally going, but it hasn't worked."
Did Harry Get A Hair Transplant?
A source added: "Harry will straight-up ask Meghan, 'Do you think I'm good-looking?' Her reassurances about his locks are a daily thing. He thrives on compliments."
Rumors of Harry undergoing a hair transplant have circulated since around 2017, when he appeared in public with a fuller hairline, prompting online speculation that he may have undergone a procedure – though no confirmation has ever been made he went through with plugs.
Experts have noted the possibility of a hair restoration surgery or alternative treatments such as minoxidil, but the prince remains silent on the matter.
Harry's former hairdresser, Sam McKnight, publicly urged him to either shave his head or consider a transplant, reminiscing about his once thick locks and hinting at how natural modern procedures can look.
Harry and Meghan Falling Apart?
Meanwhile, in the newly released second season of her With Love, Meghan, Markle has revisited intimate moments of their early romance.
She revealed it was Harry who first said "I love you," during a five-day camping trip in Botswana on their third date.
Our insider added: "She now calls him her 'Fox' because she knows he needs reassurance about their relationship. As talk grows, she is set to leave him. For now, she needs him for her brand – but that dumping is coming!"
Sources have told RadarOnline.com Harry and Markle are now living "essentially separate lives" as she is "buried" in trying to make her wellness business work.
EXCLUSIVE: Celine Dion's Miraculous Comeback – Singer 'Gently Rehearsing and Doing Physical Therapy' to Perform Again As Horrifying Battle with Stiff Person Syndrome Worsens
One insider claimed: "Harry and Meghan are operating on completely different tracks right now. She's absolutely consumed with getting her wellness brand off the ground, while he's focused on trying to find something for himself to do in Los Angeles.
They're under the same roof, but in reality they're living essentially separate lives."
Another source added: "Meghan is buried in work and Harry feels increasingly sidelined."