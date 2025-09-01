EXCLUSIVE: Ugly Truth About Prince Harry's 'Deep-seated Insecurities Exposed' — How He Needs 'Daily Reassurance From Meghan He's Handsome' as He 'Struggles Among L.A.'s Beautiful People'

But RadarOnline.com can reveal it has nothing to do with his ex-actress wife, Meghan Markle, finding him attractive.

Prince Harry has earned a new ego-stroking nickname at home – not Duke or Spare, but "Fox."

Instead, she has to use it every day to reinforce his confidence in the glittering environment of Los Angeles, where sources tell us the ginger royal rebel is feeling "uglier than ever."

The talk comes after sources told us Harry has secretly tried a subtle hair transplant to try and fix his fading locks.

One source claimed: "Harry is no gym bunny or LA beauty freak – he has 'British teeth,' is podgy and is ginger and freckly – as well as balding.

"He feels totally ugly in L.A. and out of place among Meghan's wellness-obsessed crowd. She constantly has to tell him he is a 'Fox' to bolster his fragile ego."

Harry and Markle live in Montecito, California, surrounded by beauty obsessives.

Meanwhile, speculation around his hair has intensified – with one insider claiming to us: "He has definitely had a transplant to stop his hair totally going, but it hasn't worked."