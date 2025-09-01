Queen Camilla Smacked Pervert 'In The Privates' With High Heel After Being 'Groped On A Train' — Bombshell New Book Claims

The Queen is said to have told then-Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, about the incident in 2018 when the future U.K. prime minister wanted to open up three rape crisis centres.

His communications director Guto Harri recalled: "She was on a train going to Paddington — she was about 16, 17 — and some guy was moving his hand further and further.

"At that point Johnson had asked what happened next."

"She replied, ‘I did what my mother taught me to. I took off my shoe and whacked him in the nuts with the heel.'"

He continued: "She was self-possessed enough when they arrived at Paddington to jump off the train, find a guy in uniform and say, 'That man just attacked me,' and he was arrested.'"