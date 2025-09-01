Your tip
Queen Camilla Smacked Pervert 'In The Privates' With High Heel After Being 'Groped On A Train' — Bombshell New Book Claims

photo of Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla whacked a creepy attacker in the privates after she was groped on a train as a teenager.

Sept. 1 2025, Published 10:11 a.m. ET

Queen Camilla smacked a pervert in the privates after she was groped on a train, a new book has claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal, 78, was approached by the attacker who sat down next to her on a train to London's Paddington Station when she was a teenager in the 1960s.

Pervert Attack

photo of Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

Camilla bashed her assailant in his nether regions with the heel on her shoe.

And after that creep attempted to inappropriately touch the future queen, she retaliated by taking off her shoe and bashing her assailant in his nether regions with the heel.

Upon arrival at the train station, she then found a uniformed officer and reported the attack.

The man was then arrested, according to the book Power and the Palace: The Inside Story of the Monarchy and 10 Downing Street.

'I Did What My Mother Taught Me'

picture of Queen Camilla and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Camilla, here with husband King Charles, says her actions were inspired by advice from her mother.

The Queen is said to have told then-Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, about the incident in 2018 when the future U.K. prime minister wanted to open up three rape crisis centres.

His communications director Guto Harri recalled: "She was on a train going to Paddington — she was about 16, 17 — and some guy was moving his hand further and further.

"At that point Johnson had asked what happened next."

"She replied, ‘I did what my mother taught me to. I took off my shoe and whacked him in the nuts with the heel.'"

He continued: "She was self-possessed enough when they arrived at Paddington to jump off the train, find a guy in uniform and say, 'That man just attacked me,' and he was arrested.'"

Fighting For Victims

king charles, queen camilla
Source: mega

Camilla has worked tirelessly to help victims of sexual abuse.

She later opened up two of the three rape centers Johnson founded, he added.

Camilla has fought tirelessly for victims of sexual and domestic violence in her adult life and Royal role.

When Duchess of Cornwall, she held a reception at Clarence House in 2012 — said to be the first time organisations had been drawn together specifically to discuss rape and sexual abuse.

She regularly holds engagements at Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) meeting staff and victims in the UK.

But she has also taken her campaigning across the globe including the U.S., India and during a tour of the Balkans in 2016 where she met women who were raped during the Kosovan conflict.

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William isn't happy Camilla has 'abandoned' his father Charles during his cancer fight.

Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com revealed last month Camilla has been accused of "abandoning" cancer-stricken husband King Charles and could be "ousted" from the royal family by Prince William as a result

Sources claim Camilla now believes she’s untouchable and is peacocking around the palace, barking orders and acting as if she owns the throne.

It's all apparently become too much for William, who has threatened to back out of his father's bidding.

"William is very mindful of his father’s feelings," a royal advisor revealed. "But there are whispers that he is incandescent with rage about his evil stepmother's behavior and how she left his pa's side to party on a yacht. Some are saying William is seething and secretly plotting to cut her out after his father is gone."

