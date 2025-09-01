Mutiny in Trump Ranks as Gabbard and CIA Clash Over Her Disclosure of Undercover Officer's Name

Last Tuesday, as he presided over a Cabinet meeting before television cameras, Trump praised Gabbard, saying: "You found some interesting things, Tulsi.

"She's becoming a bigger and bigger star every day."

One insider — a former government official — claims Gabbard is trying to show the president she was exposing Democrats and political enemies, including some purportedly inside the CIA.

The security clearance removals reflected "a battle between Gabbard and Ratcliffe."

The director of national intelligence position was created after the 9/11 attacks in an effort to ensure close coordination among the country's spy agencies.