EXCLUSIVE: Celine Dion's Miraculous Comeback – Singer 'Gently Rehearsing and Doing Physical Therapy' to Perform Again As Horrifying Battle with Stiff Person Syndrome Worsens
Courageous Celine Dion has been working hard to regain her voice and stamina so she can perform again, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the gutsy songbird's nearly there and is planning a triumphant comeback next year.
Sources said the 57-year-old My Heart Will Go On singer, who revealed her battle with devastating stiff person syndrome in December 2022, is recovering better than expected.
Celine's Heath Is 'On Track'
The widow of her former manager, René Angélil, and mom of his sons René-Charles, 24, and 14-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, showed her progress in a July 25 video post of her dancing in the studio while listening to Sebastian Ingrosso's remix of A New Day, featuring Dion.
"She's doing great, her health is on track and she's hitting the high notes again," said an insider. "She's gently rehearsing at home and continuing with her physical therapy to treat her SPS.
"She's moving around pretty good, and her voice sounds wonderful, thanks to all the vocal exercises she's been doing.
"People can't believe she's doing so well so soon. Of course, she still has her bad days, but she's getting stronger."
The remix is just the beginning, noted the source, adding that the Canadian-born canary wants to perform next year.
"That's her dream and she's working hard to achieve it. She's doing what she needs to speed up her comeback," shared the insider.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Dion was forced to cancel her Courage World Tour three years ago due to crippling SPS, a rare nerve disorder that causes rigidity and muscle spasms, making walking difficult.
Getting Back On Track After Tough Years
However, she performed the tune Hymne à l'amour live at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics' opening ceremony.
Her battle with SPS followed a difficult decade, including the 2016 throat cancer death of her 73-year-old husband, leaving her to raise their three sons alone.
Then came a period when friends thought Dion was acting erratic by walking around Paris in her pajamas, posting naked selfies on social media and other bizarre antics.
In one instance, she made fists and growled at fans.
Added the insider: "The good news is Celine seems to be back on track and she's making music again. She's already been at rock bottom. The only way out is up."