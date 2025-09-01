EXCLUSIVE: Celine Dion's Miraculous Comeback – Singer 'Gently Rehearsing and Doing Physical Therapy' to Perform Again As Horrifying Battle with Stiff Person Syndrome Worsens

The widow of her former manager, René Angélil, and mom of his sons René-Charles, 24, and 14-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, showed her progress in a July 25 video post of her dancing in the studio while listening to Sebastian Ingrosso's remix of A New Day, featuring Dion.

"She's doing great, her health is on track and she's hitting the high notes again," said an insider. "She's gently rehearsing at home and continuing with her physical therapy to treat her SPS.

"She's moving around pretty good, and her voice sounds wonderful, thanks to all the vocal exercises she's been doing.

"People can't believe she's doing so well so soon. Of course, she still has her bad days, but she's getting stronger."