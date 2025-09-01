EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe Suicide Shocker — Coroner Who Performed Autopsy Breaks Silence on Blonde Bombshell's Cause of Death 63 Years After Her Passing at 36

He has given his shocking, unvarnished account to Anne Soon Choi, author of the book L.A. Coroner: Thomas Noguchi and Death in Hollywood, in which he admitted the autopsy was never fully and properly performed, that evidence quickly went missing, and that he was not on board with the official – and hasty – ruling of death by suicide.

Noguchi also claimed he was not allowed to further investigate how a body that was found surrounded by bottles of powerful sedatives did not have any visual evidence of pills inside the stomach and small intestine.

As previously reported, Monroe was said to have been carrying President Kennedy's baby – and threatened after he dumped her, as he ran from the scandal, that she would tell the world all about her abortion, giving the Kennedys what sources say was ample motive to see her silenced.