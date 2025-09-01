Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Loni Anderson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Loni Anderson's Nightmare Marriage to Ex Burt Reynolds – Radar Lifts the Lid on One of Hollywood's Nastiest Divorces After Actress' Death at 79 From an Undisclosed Illness

photo of Loni Anderson
Source: MEGA

Loni Anderson's nightmare marriage and bitter divorce from Burt Reynolds was revealed after the actress's death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 1 2025, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Blond bombshell Loni Anderson – who died on August 3 from an undisclosed illness two days shy of her 80th birthday – proved that the best revenge is living well by thriving after the end of her nightmare marriage to Hollywood dreamboat Burt Reynolds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The WKRP in Cincinnati star got hitched to Reynolds in 1988, but five years later, the estranged couple were locked in a mudslinging divorce.

Anderson accused her Stroker Ace costar of being a hot-tempered pill-popper who terrorized her physically and emotionally.

She even claimed the Smokey and the Bandit hero once gave her a gun and told her to end her life.

Article continues below advertisement

Court Battle Between The Former Couple

Article continues below advertisement
Burt Reynolds was accused by Loni Anderson of being a hot-tempered pill-popper during their bitter union.
Source: MEGA

Burt Reynolds was accused by Loni Anderson of being a hot-tempered pill-popper during their bitter union.

Article continues below advertisement

Reynolds, who suffered a fatal heart attack at 82 in 2018, insisted he never abused Loni.

But the former Florida State football standout once admitted to getting hooked on painkillers following back surgery.

The exes, who adopted son Quinton during their doomed union, finalized their split in 1995, with Anderson reportedly paying her a $2 million settlement – plus $47,000 in monthly child support payments.

However, the screen stud didn't cough up all of the cash until 2015 when Anderson dragged him to court, causing him to finally cut his former wife a check for $154,520.

Article continues below advertisement

Providing For Their One Son Together

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Dean Cain, Pamela Anderson

EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson Didn't Need Superman! Dean Cain Spills Details About Steamy Romance With Playboy Icon... Before She Ended It to Be With a Rockstar

photo of orlando bloom and katy perry

EXCLUSIVE: Bitter Ex Alert? Orlando Bloom Brutally Shades Katy Perry After Singer Was Spotted on a Date With Justin Trudeau Just Weeks After Pair Called Off Their Engagement

Article continues below advertisement
Quinton was intentionally left out of Reynolds' $5 million estate despite being adopted with Anderson.
Source: MEGA

Quinton was intentionally left out of Reynolds' $5 million estate despite being adopted with Anderson.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

When Burt passed away, his will stated that he "intentionally" omitted Quinton from his estimated $5 million estate, claiming he'd provided for him during his lifetime through a trust.

Still, Quinton, now 36, and Anderson, who had eventually reconciled with Reynolds, spoke at Burt's funeral service in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Meanwhile, seven years earlier, Anderson had bounced back from heartache to marry folk singer Bob Flick.

And though she won a permanent place in TV history as brainy beauty Jennifer Marlowe on WKRP, which ran from 1978 to 1982, Anderson continued to act and amassed 65 roles during her career – including the 2023 Lifetime movie Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.