EXCLUSIVE: Inside Loni Anderson's Nightmare Marriage to Ex Burt Reynolds – Radar Lifts the Lid on One of Hollywood's Nastiest Divorces After Actress' Death at 79 From an Undisclosed Illness

Blond bombshell Loni Anderson – who died on August 3 from an undisclosed illness two days shy of her 80th birthday – proved that the best revenge is living well by thriving after the end of her nightmare marriage to Hollywood dreamboat Burt Reynolds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The WKRP in Cincinnati star got hitched to Reynolds in 1988, but five years later, the estranged couple were locked in a mudslinging divorce.

Anderson accused her Stroker Ace costar of being a hot-tempered pill-popper who terrorized her physically and emotionally.

She even claimed the Smokey and the Bandit hero once gave her a gun and told her to end her life.