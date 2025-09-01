EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson Didn't Need Superman! Dean Cain Spills Details About Steamy Romance With Playboy Icon... Before She Ended It to Be With a Rockstar
Superman might be able to melt steel with his X-ray eyes, but Dean Cain, who played the "blue Boy Scout" on the small screen, said his steamy affair with Baywatch's Pamela Anderson burned out fast because he wasn't a wild-partying rock star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now 59, Cain revealed he and the 58-year-old blond bombshell plunged into a short but hot relationship early on in their TV stardom – he on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993 to 1997, and she a Baywatch bathing beauty from 1992 to 1997.
According to TV's fly-guy, they canoodled for six months before the romance crashed.
Cain Simply Wasn't Rock Enough
"That candle burned hot and short," he recalled, adding that the Playboy pinup soon moved on because "she wanted to be with the rock-star kind of guy, and that's not me."
In 1995, the buxom babe found the wild lifestyle she apparently craved when she got hitched to the first of her five hubbies – fast-living Motley Crue stickman Tommy Lee, dad of her two kids and her costar in their notorious homemade porno tape.
Their marriage hit the skids after three years and when she finally wed again in 2006, it was to another rocker, Kid Rock – a brief union that flamed out after a year.
Of course, Cain, who's never walked down the aisle, is no slouch when it comes to babes. As a star football player at Princeton University, he bedded fellow student Brooke Shields, who admitted losing her virginity to the future Superman and called him her "first real love."
Anderson went on to have two brief marriages to Rick Salomon, who was the man in Paris Hilton's sex tape, and a two-year union with bodyguard Dan Hayhurst.
Now, sources said she's eyeing a possible sixth hubby, her leading man in the new Naked Gun flick, Liam Neeson, 73.
"It's a budding romance in the early stages," noted an insider. "It's clear they're smitten with each other."