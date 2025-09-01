EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson Didn't Need Superman! Dean Cain Spills Details About Steamy Romance With Playboy Icon... Before She Ended It to Be With a Rockstar

Superman might be able to melt steel with his X-ray eyes, but Dean Cain, who played the "blue Boy Scout" on the small screen, said his steamy affair with Baywatch's Pamela Anderson burned out fast because he wasn't a wild-partying rock star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now 59, Cain revealed he and the 58-year-old blond bombshell plunged into a short but hot relationship early on in their TV stardom – he on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993 to 1997, and she a Baywatch bathing beauty from 1992 to 1997.

According to TV's fly-guy, they canoodled for six months before the romance crashed.