EXCLUSIVE: Bitter Ex Alert? Orlando Bloom Brutally Shades Katy Perry After Singer Was Spotted on a Date With Justin Trudeau Just Weeks After Pair Called Off Their Engagement

The story was a spoof on the news that Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, are romantically involved after being photographed having dinner together in Montreal, followed by an hour-long stroll with Perry's dog. The hunky pol also attended her concert.

An insider told People the two felt an "instant connection" and "have a lot in common."

Bloom confirmed he and the Roar singer, who share daughter Daisy, 4, had broken up last month.

Just days after the announcement, he was seen cozying up to Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice.