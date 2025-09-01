EXCLUSIVE: Bitter Ex Alert? Orlando Bloom Brutally Shades Katy Perry After Singer Was Spotted on a Date With Justin Trudeau Just Weeks After Pair Called Off Their Engagement
Cheeky Orlando Bloom applauded a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post that poked fun at his ex Katy Perry's rumored romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Orlando Bloom Spotted at Dinner With Angela Merkel was the headline of a story by the satirical news site The Onion. It featured a doctored picture of the Lord of the Rings star, 48, and the 71-year-old ex-German leader sharing a candlelit meal.
Orlando's Clapback
The photo was captioned: "Just weeks after announcing his split with fiancée Katy Perry, English actor Orlando Bloom was photographed Friday dining with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel."
The fake story reported: "'Angela kept Orlando laughing all night – he couldn't keep his eyes off her,' said an insider source who spotted the pair sipping wine, slurping oysters, and splitting a decadent piece of chocolate layer cake at a Michelin-starred restaurant."
In the comments section, Bloom posted a series of clapping hands emojis.
Katy's Date With Justin
The story was a spoof on the news that Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, are romantically involved after being photographed having dinner together in Montreal, followed by an hour-long stroll with Perry's dog. The hunky pol also attended her concert.
An insider told People the two felt an "instant connection" and "have a lot in common."
Bloom confirmed he and the Roar singer, who share daughter Daisy, 4, had broken up last month.
Just days after the announcement, he was seen cozying up to Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice.