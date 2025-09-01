EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Boozehound Billy Joel Admits Alcohol Addiction Triggered 'Bad Blood' With Sir Elton John After Rocketman Said He Needed 'Real Rehab to Battle Demons'

Reformed boozehound Billy Joel is singing that his battle with the bottle poured "bad blood" on his friendship with former tour partner Elton John, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In Billy Joel: And So It Goes – a no-holds-barred documentary about the hitmaker's life now airing on HBO Max – the Piano Man, 76, recalls how John, 78, blasted him in a 2011 Rolling Stone interview for canceling shows on their Face 2 Face tours nearly a decade earlier because of "alcoholism."

Recovering addict John also griped Joel went to cushy "rehab light" – rather than seriously dealing with his "demons" – and was "coasting" on his old hits.