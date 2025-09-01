EXCLUSIVE: Loni's Last Laugh to the Bank! Anderson 'Pocketed Thousands of Dollars Selling Items Belonging to Ex Burt Reynolds' Years Before her Death at 79

Blond bombshell Loni Anderson, who died August 3 at age 79 following an undisclosed illness, laughed all the way to the bank after her 1994 divorce from Burt Reynolds – and even gleefully auctioned off every gift the late movie hunk ever gave her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Anderson earned two Emmy Award nominations for her portrayal of savvy radio station receptionist Jennifer Marlowe on the sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, but she's equally remembered for her tumultuous marriage with Reynolds – and their bitter bust-up.

The former couple got hitched in 1988, and according to People, at the time, the bride gushed: "I feel like Cinderella. I married Prince Charming."