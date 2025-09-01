Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Loni Anderson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Loni's Last Laugh to the Bank! Anderson 'Pocketed Thousands of Dollars Selling Items Belonging to Ex Burt Reynolds' Years Before her Death at 79

photo of Loni Anderson
Source: MEGA

Loni Anderson pocketed thousands selling Burt Reynolds' belongings years before her death at 79.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 1 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Blond bombshell Loni Anderson, who died August 3 at age 79 following an undisclosed illness, laughed all the way to the bank after her 1994 divorce from Burt Reynolds – and even gleefully auctioned off every gift the late movie hunk ever gave her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Anderson earned two Emmy Award nominations for her portrayal of savvy radio station receptionist Jennifer Marlowe on the sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, but she's equally remembered for her tumultuous marriage with Reynolds – and their bitter bust-up.

The former couple got hitched in 1988, and according to People, at the time, the bride gushed: "I feel like Cinderella. I married Prince Charming."

Article continues below advertisement

A Fairytale Turned Nightmare

Article continues below advertisement
Burt Reynolds accused Loni Anderson of breaking vows while hiding his own affair with a cocktail waitress.
Source: MEGA

Burt Reynolds accused Loni Anderson of breaking vows while hiding his own affair with a cocktail waitress.

Article continues below advertisement

But by 1993, the fairytale turned into a nightmare as she and the Smokey and the Bandit stud announced their split.

Reynolds accused Anderson of breaking their vows when in reality he two-timed her with a sexy cocktail waitress.

However, Anderson claimed her hubby was a hotheaded pill popper, who physically and emotionally terrorized her – and once gave her a gun and told her to kill herself.

Article continues below advertisement
Reynolds once said that 'marrying an actress' cost him millions after their bitter split.
Source: MEGA

Reynolds once said that 'marrying an actress' cost him millions after their bitter split.

Article continues below advertisement

Reynolds denied abusing the beauty, and in 2015, he told People she'd burned through his cash and moaned: "I should have known that you don't marry an actress."

In the end, Reynolds was forced to cough up a $2 million settlement – plus property and $47,000 in monthly child support payments for their adopted son, Quinton, now 36.

After Reynolds' fatal heart attack in 2018, the superstar's will revealed he'd "intentionally" omitted Quinton from his reported $5 million estate, claiming to have provided for him in a trust during his lifetime.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of Melissa Rivers and Joan Rivers

EXCLUSIVE: Nepo Baby Melissa Rivers Using Mom Joan's Wildly Popular Social Media Accounts to 'Keep the Spotlight on Herself' and 'Step Out' of the Late Comedian's Shadow

Photo of Lily Philips and her parents

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Phillips' Parents Pain Laid Bare — How They Thought OnlyFans Orgy Queen Was 'Only Doing Lingerie Shoots'... and Not 100-Man Gangbangs

Article continues below advertisement
Anderson reportedly sold gems, furs, and her wedding dress from Reynolds in a 2014 auction.
Source: MEGA

Anderson 'sold gems, furs, and her wedding dress from Reynolds in a 2014 auction.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, Anderson pocketed thousands in 2014 after selling nearly six dozen items purchased by her ex, including gems, paintings, fur coats, designer duds and her wedding dress.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "What are we gonna do with all this stuff? Do you have a museum for yourself? No."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.