EXCLUSIVE: Loni's Last Laugh to the Bank! Anderson 'Pocketed Thousands of Dollars Selling Items Belonging to Ex Burt Reynolds' Years Before her Death at 79
Blond bombshell Loni Anderson, who died August 3 at age 79 following an undisclosed illness, laughed all the way to the bank after her 1994 divorce from Burt Reynolds – and even gleefully auctioned off every gift the late movie hunk ever gave her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Anderson earned two Emmy Award nominations for her portrayal of savvy radio station receptionist Jennifer Marlowe on the sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, but she's equally remembered for her tumultuous marriage with Reynolds – and their bitter bust-up.
The former couple got hitched in 1988, and according to People, at the time, the bride gushed: "I feel like Cinderella. I married Prince Charming."
A Fairytale Turned Nightmare
But by 1993, the fairytale turned into a nightmare as she and the Smokey and the Bandit stud announced their split.
Reynolds accused Anderson of breaking their vows when in reality he two-timed her with a sexy cocktail waitress.
However, Anderson claimed her hubby was a hotheaded pill popper, who physically and emotionally terrorized her – and once gave her a gun and told her to kill herself.
Reynolds denied abusing the beauty, and in 2015, he told People she'd burned through his cash and moaned: "I should have known that you don't marry an actress."
In the end, Reynolds was forced to cough up a $2 million settlement – plus property and $47,000 in monthly child support payments for their adopted son, Quinton, now 36.
After Reynolds' fatal heart attack in 2018, the superstar's will revealed he'd "intentionally" omitted Quinton from his reported $5 million estate, claiming to have provided for him in a trust during his lifetime.
Meanwhile, Anderson pocketed thousands in 2014 after selling nearly six dozen items purchased by her ex, including gems, paintings, fur coats, designer duds and her wedding dress.
She told Entertainment Tonight: "What are we gonna do with all this stuff? Do you have a museum for yourself? No."