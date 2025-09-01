Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Nepo Baby Melissa Rivers Using Mom Joan's Wildly Popular Social Media Accounts to 'Keep the Spotlight on Herself' and 'Step Out' of the Late Comedian's Shadow

photo of Melissa Rivers and Joan Rivers
Source: MEGA

Melissa Rivers is using Joan Rivers' social media accounts to keep the spotlight on herself.

Sept. 1 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Nepo baby Melissa Rivers has turned the Instagram account of her late mom, comedy icon Joan Rivers, into a promotional machine – and not everyone's laughing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders said since Joan's death in 2014, Melissa has quietly taken over her massively popular social media empire, including the tart-tongued Fashion Police pundit's official Instagram, which still boasts more than a million loyal followers.

Using Joan's Social Media For Promotions

Insiders said Melissa Rivers uses her mother Joan Rivers' Instagram to push her own projects.
Source: MEGA

But instead of the biting, hilarious posts for which Joan was known, the feed is now filled with not-so-subtle plugs for Melissa's pet projects.

"She got the passwords after Joan died," whispers a Hollywood source. "And she's been using them ever since – to 'honor' her mom, sure, but also to keep the spotlight on herself."

Melissa's personal Instagram page has a relatively modest 324,000 followers, sparking speculation that she's using Joan's legacy to boost her own reach.

Stepping Out Of Joan's Shadow

A family friend said Melissa is 'step out of her mom's shadow.'
Source: MEGA

"Let's be real," said a family friend. "She's trying to step out of her mom's shadow – but knows she wouldn't be here without Joan."

Recent posts have promoted Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute, a special produced with Melissa's involvement – and conveniently pushed out to Joan's massive audience.

"Joan was a legend and Melissa's keeping her name alive," the insider added. "But let's not pretend she's not also standing squarely in that spotlight."

