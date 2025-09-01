EXCLUSIVE: Nepo Baby Melissa Rivers Using Mom Joan's Wildly Popular Social Media Accounts to 'Keep the Spotlight on Herself' and 'Step Out' of the Late Comedian's Shadow
Nepo baby Melissa Rivers has turned the Instagram account of her late mom, comedy icon Joan Rivers, into a promotional machine – and not everyone's laughing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders said since Joan's death in 2014, Melissa has quietly taken over her massively popular social media empire, including the tart-tongued Fashion Police pundit's official Instagram, which still boasts more than a million loyal followers.
Using Joan's Social Media For Promotions
But instead of the biting, hilarious posts for which Joan was known, the feed is now filled with not-so-subtle plugs for Melissa's pet projects.
"She got the passwords after Joan died," whispers a Hollywood source. "And she's been using them ever since – to 'honor' her mom, sure, but also to keep the spotlight on herself."
Melissa's personal Instagram page has a relatively modest 324,000 followers, sparking speculation that she's using Joan's legacy to boost her own reach.
Stepping Out Of Joan's Shadow
EXCLUSIVE: Lily Phillips' Parents Pain Laid Bare — How They Thought OnlyFans Orgy Queen Was 'Only Doing Lingerie Shoots'... and Not 100-Man Gangbangs
"Let's be real," said a family friend. "She's trying to step out of her mom's shadow – but knows she wouldn't be here without Joan."
Recent posts have promoted Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute, a special produced with Melissa's involvement – and conveniently pushed out to Joan's massive audience.
"Joan was a legend and Melissa's keeping her name alive," the insider added. "But let's not pretend she's not also standing squarely in that spotlight."