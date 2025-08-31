Rudy Giuliani, 81, Hospitalized With 'Serious Injuries' In Horrific Car Crash: Ex-Trump Lawyer's 'Vehicle Was Struck From Behind at High Speed' After Helping Domestic Violence Victim
Rudy Giuliani has been "seriously injured" in a horrific car crash in New Hampshire.
RadarOnline.com can report the former New York City Mayor aided to a domestic violence victim before the nightmare incident occurred.
Details About The Accident
On Sunday, a spokesman for Giuliani revealed details about the horrific crash the 81‑year‑old was involved in.
In a statement posted on X, Michael Ragusa said: "On the evening of August 30, 2025, in New Hampshire, Mayor Giuliani was involved in a motor vehicle accident. Prior to the incident, he was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident.
"Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911. He remained on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety.
"Following this, while traveling on the highway, Mayor Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind at high speed. He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg.
"His business partner and medical provider were promptly contacted and arrived at the hospital to oversee his care.
"At this time, no further updates are available. This is the only statement authorized by Mayor Giuliani."
His Recovery
Following the incident, Ragusa told the Daily Mail: "Mayor Giuliani is in great spirits following the incident. He is fully alert and conscious, and his medical team is pleased with his progress."
Due to his injuries, Giuliani will remain in the hospital and then following his release, he will wear a brace for his broken vertebrae.
Ragusa added: "The Mayor is eager to return to his work and looks forward to getting back to business in just a few days.
"He and his family are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support, and he asks everyone to continue respecting his privacy as he focuses on recovery."
Shutting Down Any Theories
Following the announcement, Ragusa took some time on X to reply to any questions about the incident.
He claimed in one tweet: "This was not a targeted attack. We ask everyone to respect Mayor Giuliani’s privacy and recovery, and refrain from spreading unfounded conspiracy theories."
In a separate tweet, he clarified the individual who hit Giuliani’s car was not involved in the domestic violence incident he was assisting with and called the crash "random."
For many decades, Giuliani has been heavily involved in politics in New York City.
In 1994, he was elected mayor and assisted the city through the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.
He served until 2001.
After leaving office, Giuliani worked closely with President Donald Trump during his first term in the Oval Office.
Once known as "America's mayor," he was heavily involved as Trump attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election when he lost to former President Joe Biden.