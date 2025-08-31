Rudy Giuliani, 81, Hospitalized With 'Serious Injuries' In Horrific Car Crash: Ex-Trump Lawyer's 'Vehicle Was Struck From Behind at High Speed' After Helping Domestic Violence Victim

On Sunday, a spokesman for Giuliani revealed details about the horrific crash the 81‑year‑old was involved in.

In a statement posted on X, Michael Ragusa said: "On the evening of August 30, 2025, in New Hampshire, Mayor Giuliani was involved in a motor vehicle accident. Prior to the incident, he was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident.

"Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911. He remained on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety.

"Following this, while traveling on the highway, Mayor Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind at high speed. He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg.

"His business partner and medical provider were promptly contacted and arrived at the hospital to oversee his care.

"At this time, no further updates are available. This is the only statement authorized by Mayor Giuliani."