Entertainment > Taylor Swift

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Will Revoke Being Godmother to Blake Lively's Kids' As Pair's War Goes Nuclear After Singer's Engagement Reveal

Photo of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift will be 'quitting as godmother to Blake Lively’s kids amid engagement feud.'

Aug. 31 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift is preparing to sever one of the most personal ties in her feud with Blake Lively – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the pop phenomenon plans to revoke her role as godmother to the actress' children.

The 35-year-old performer announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, also 35, on Tuesday, August 26, triggering a wave of congratulations from friends and colleagues.

Lively Remains Silent

Photo of Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively has not publicly acknowledged Swift's engagement.

Supermodels Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne offered support within hours, and even estranged former ally Karlie Kloss liked Swift's post telling the world she is getting hitched to Kelce.

But Lively, 38, who was once one of her closest confidantes, remained conspicuously silent.

A source close to Swift said: "Taylor feels she has no choice but to draw a line. Their friendship collapsed months ago and she doesn't want blurred obligations lingering.

"That includes her godmother role. She's already considering issuing a formal notice, either through a mutual friend or even a lawyer, to make it clear she's stepping away."

Inside Their Fallout

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce on August 26.

The fallout between the two former pals began earlier this year when Swift was unwillingly dragged into Lively's bitter legal dispute with actor Justin Baldoni, 40.

Since then, Lively has made repeated but unsuccessful attempts to reconnect.

Friends of the singer say she ignored texts, voicemails and emails from Lively, leaving her former friend to conclude the relationship is finished.

A second insider said: "Blake has tried repeatedly to get Taylor to have a conversation, but every attempt was ignored. She's now finally realized Taylor has moved on. Now she avoids bringing her up at all – it's as if she's wiped her from her world."

Will Lively Get A Wedding Invite?

Photo of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift plans to step down as godmother to Lively's children.

The absence of any congratulations online to Swift was particularly striking because the singer is godmother to Lively's daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 – whose names inspired characters on the singer's 2020 album Folklore.

For years her friendship with Lively was a staple of Swift's so-called "girl squad," with the two families vacationing together.

But according to sources, Swift now views those ties as unsustainable.

One source said: "This goes beyond the question of a wedding invite. It's about setting limits. Taylor doesn't want the godmother role hanging over her or being used against her. She wants to close it off clearly, and that could mean doing it in a formal way."

Lively, meanwhile, has been preoccupied with her escalating court battle. Newly unsealed filings show she told lawyers in a deposition last month a supposed "smear campaign" by Baldoni had left her "terrified" for her safety. Baldoni denies all claims.

A Closed Chapter

Photo of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Friends say the former close pals have grown distant and moved on.

Swift's engagement timing had an added sting for Lively as it came a day after the actress' 38th birthday.

Friends of the star insist she was "unfazed" but a source told us: "It hurt!"

For Swift, the engagement has underscored how distant the pair have grown.

A source said: "At one point Blake would have been at the heart of all this – part of Taylor's closest circle, possibly even standing with her at the wedding. Now she's not in the picture at all. Taking back the godmother title will be Taylor's way of drawing that chapter to a close."

