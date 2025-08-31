EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Will Revoke Being Godmother to Blake Lively's Kids' As Pair's War Goes Nuclear After Singer's Engagement Reveal

The 35-year-old performer announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce , also 35, on Tuesday, August 26, triggering a wave of congratulations from friends and colleagues.

Taylor Swift is preparing to sever one of the most personal ties in her feud with Blake Lively – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the pop phenomenon plans to revoke her role as godmother to the actress' children.

"That includes her godmother role. She's already considering issuing a formal notice, either through a mutual friend or even a lawyer, to make it clear she's stepping away."

A source close to Swift said: "Taylor feels she has no choice but to draw a line. Their friendship collapsed months ago and she doesn't want blurred obligations lingering.

But Lively, 38, who was once one of her closest confidantes, remained conspicuously silent .

Supermodels Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne offered support within hours, and even estranged former ally Karlie Kloss liked Swift's post telling the world she is getting hitched to Kelce.

A second insider said: "Blake has tried repeatedly to get Taylor to have a conversation, but every attempt was ignored. She's now finally realized Taylor has moved on. Now she avoids bringing her up at all – it's as if she's wiped her from her world."

Friends of the singer say she ignored texts, voicemails and emails from Lively, leaving her former friend to conclude the relationship is finished.

Since then, Lively has made repeated but unsuccessful attempts to reconnect.

The fallout between the two former pals began earlier this year when Swift was unwillingly dragged into Lively's bitter legal dispute with actor Justin Baldoni , 40.

The absence of any congratulations online to Swift was particularly striking because the singer is godmother to Lively's daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 – whose names inspired characters on the singer's 2020 album Folklore.

For years her friendship with Lively was a staple of Swift's so-called "girl squad," with the two families vacationing together.

But according to sources, Swift now views those ties as unsustainable.

One source said: "This goes beyond the question of a wedding invite. It's about setting limits. Taylor doesn't want the godmother role hanging over her or being used against her. She wants to close it off clearly, and that could mean doing it in a formal way."

Lively, meanwhile, has been preoccupied with her escalating court battle. Newly unsealed filings show she told lawyers in a deposition last month a supposed "smear campaign" by Baldoni had left her "terrified" for her safety. Baldoni denies all claims.