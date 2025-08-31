EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kevin Spacey's Latest Legal Nightmare After He Wept Over Narrowly Avoiding Bankruptcy and Homelessness

The 64-year-old actor, who was ousted from the hit Netflix drama in 2017 after sexual misconduct allegations , is now embroiled in a complex case in which insurers are seeking to have a lawsuit dismissed on the grounds that Spacey and the show's producers are advancing contradictory claims.

Kevin Spacey is facing fresh legal peril in the United States, where a $150 million insurance dispute linked to his firing from House of Cards threatens to unravel a fragile financial settlement and push him back to the brink of bankruptcy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In return, he agreed to support MRC in a fresh action against the show's insurers, with the company arguing production losses stemmed not from misconduct but from Spacey's "compulsive sexual behavior disorder."

Spacey struck a deal with production company MRC last year to pay just $1 million of a $31 million judgment after they successfully sued him for breaching contract.

But insurers say the position directly conflicts with the earlier lawsuit. In a filing last month they accused MRC and Spacey of "judicial estoppel" – the term for pursuing two opposing accounts of the same events.

"In MRC v Spacey, MRC claimed and proved the damages were caused by his acts in seasons one through five," the motion reads.

"Now, it has reversed course and claims the loss was caused solely by Spacey's unavailability during season six. Only one of these positions can be true."

A legal source familiar with the case said: "This is dangerous territory for Spacey. If the insurers succeed in getting it dismissed, MRC could come after him for more money. He managed to escape paying the full $31m once, but that protection may not last."