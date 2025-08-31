EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Court Case Reigniting 'False Conspiracy Theories' of Sinister 'Sex Trafficking Tunnel' Under Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mansion

The case, filed in the Southern District of Florida, was brought by Joseph Manzaro , 43, of West Palm Beach.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has once again found his name linked to extraordinary allegations, after a civil lawsuit revived a bizarre conspiracy theory about a supposed sex trafficking tunnel beneath his Miami mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source said: "They are furious about being linked to the Diddy 'sex trafficking tunnel' theory – and are suing."

Now the Estefans, who had been named as defendants, are now preparing their own legal action against the plaintiff.

Recently, Judge Donald M Middlebrooks dismissed the case in its entirety, describing the allegations as lacking evidence and "objectively frivolous."

Most sensationally, he claimed he was transported between two neighboring mansions – one owned by Combs and the other by musicians Gloria and Emilio Estefan – through a " secret underground tunnel ."

He alleged in April 2015 he was drugged, sexually assaulted by associates of Combs, and paraded at a Star Island party in a phallic mask.

The judge blasted the lawsuit as reckless and damaging to reputations.

The Cuban-American power couple said in a statement: "We are moving forward to obtain full compensation for the damage this baseless lawsuit has caused. The claims were not only false but reckless.

There has never been any tunnel between our home and Combs' residence – such a thing is an engineering impossibility."

A source close to the family added: "The idea that there was some hidden passage is absurd. Star Island is man-made and sits on dredged sand – you can't dig a basement, let alone a tunnel, without hitting water almost immediately."

The Estefans owned the mansion at 1 Star Island from 1993 until 2021, when they sold it to Combs for $35 million.

During the period covered by the lawsuit, they say the house was used either by relatives or leased to tenants, not for parties.

"There were no parties thrown at that property between 2012 and 2019," they said previously through their lawyer, adding family members were staying in the home at the time of the alleged incident.