EXCLUSIVE: Did Sean 'Diddy' Combs Really Have Jeffrey Epstein-Style Tunnels Running Under Mansion? Why Dark Conspiracy Theory is Exploding
Before his arrest on sex trafficking charges, Sean 'Diddy' Combs lived a lavish life in Los Angeles just a few doors down from the famed Playboy mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Speculation has run rampant that the disgraced rapper had a series of tunnels connecting to the home once owned by Hugh Hefner, to aid in throwing his now-infamous "freak offs."
Several social media posts claim there is a tunnel under Combs' Los Angeles mansion connecting it to the Playboy mansion, with conspiracy theorists pointing out the two homes were a mere six minutes away from each other.
One person posted on X: "A tunnel was discovered in Diddy's luxurious Los Angeles mansion – an underwater swimming tunnel leading to a mysterious grotto, reminiscent of ancient and modern human use of caves.
"Despite the discovery, the Federal government has yet to release any photos of it."
Now RadarOnline.com can report the theories were accurate, sort of.
For Sale – Bye Owner
According to an article in the Los Angeles Times, Combs' Los Angeles mansion measures around 17,000 square feet and has a 3,000 square foot guesthouse.
It has a 35-seat theater, a gym, a wine room, and, indeed, an underwater swimming tunnel connecting to a grotto, but not the famous one at Hef's house, instead merely to Combs' backyard.
The mansion, which has been for sale for nearly a year now for a crisp $61.5million, was built in 2014, and comes with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.
There's also a separate spa house with a steam room, massage room, and beauty salon.
The Playboy mansion does have tunnels of its own, but Hefner's son previously revealed they were only used to transport laundry.
Baby Oil and Guns
After his arrest last October, pictures from inside Combs' Los Angeles and Miami mansions revealed that authorities discovered over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.
They also uncovered three AR-15 rifles, with defaced serial numbers in his Miami bedroom closet, however, the weapons had been "broken down into parts, along with magazines with ammunition loaded in them."
Plus, freak off" supplies, including ketamine and ecstasy, were also found in the lavish properties.
Explaining the presence of guns in the property, the indictment said: "On more than one occasion, Combs himself carried or brandished firearms to intimidate and threaten others, including victims and witnesses to his abuse."
Epstein 2.0
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams has claimed Combs' alleged "freak offs" would "sometimes last days at a time" and "involved multiple commercial sex workers".
Williams also alleged the "freak offs" had "often involved a variety of narcotics such as ketamine, ecstasy and GHB" which the disgraced record producer "distributed to the sex workers to keep them obedient and compliant."
Diddy has since been branded "Jeffrey Epstein 2.0" following the federal sex crime charges against him, and the alleged "freak offs" that took place at his Star Island home were not unlike the alleged activities that occurred at Epstein's Little St. James island.