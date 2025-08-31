EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Royal Rape Horror — Inside the Nightmarish Sex Attacks Case Against Marius Borg Hoiby As Norwegian Prince Faces 10 Years Behind Bars and His Family is 'Ripped Apart'

We can also reveal the indictment against him, filed in Oslo after a year-long investigation, alleges repeated violence against former partners and a pattern of psychological abuse.

Hoiby, who does not hold a royal title and is not in the line of succession, is accused of four rapes – including against women while they were sleeping – as well as bodily harm and secretly filming his victims.

Marius Borg Hoiby, the 28-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, is facing 32 charges, including rape, sexual assault, and domestic abuse – in a case RadarOnline.com can reveal has shaken Norway's royal household to its core.

He is also accused of assaulting other women, including TV star Linni Meister, 39, who claims she was raped while unconscious during a party at the royal estate Skaugum.

Prosecutors allege he repeatedly punched her in the face, choked, kicked, and grabbed her violently.

Among the horror allegations is that Hoiby physically attacked his former girlfriend, reality television contestant Nora Haukland, 26, between 2022 and 2023.

Investigators say the case is supported by text messages, witness statements, and material gathered during searches.

Another legal source added: "There will be no leniency here – the charges are grave and the evidence significant."

He declared: "This case is very serious. Rape and violence in close relationships are very serious acts that can leave lasting traces and destroy lives. The fact that Marius Borg Hoiby is a member of the royal family should not mean he is treated more lightly or more severely than if similar acts were committed by others."

Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo said the seriousness of the case could see the royal's son jailed for up to a decade.

Hoiby has acknowledged struggling with alcohol and cocaine, as well as mental health problems.

After his first arrest in August 2024, he released a statement via his lawyer saying: "Last weekend something happened that should never have happened. I committed bodily harm and destroyed objects in an apartment in the intoxication of alcohol and cocaine after an argument."

"I have struggled with substance abuse for a long time," he continued. "The drug use and my diagnoses do not excuse what happened. I want to be responsible for what I have done."

His lawyer, Petar Sekulic, later insisted he "doesn't acknowledge any wrongdoing in most of the cases – especially the cases regarding sexual abuse and violence."