EXCLUSIVE: Lily Phillips' Parents Pain Laid Bare — How They Thought OnlyFans Orgy Queen Was 'Only Doing Lingerie Shoots'... and Not 100-Man Gangbangs
Lily Phillips has become one of Britain's most notorious adult content creators, but her parents have spoken in painful detail about the toll her career has taken on their family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 24-year-old, from Derbyshire, appeared in a recent episode of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, in which the BBC journalist guided her through an open conversation with her mother, Emma, 57, and father, Lindsay, 59.
Parents Shattered By Lily's Career
Both parents described how they first believed she was only posing in lingerie for subscribers on OnlyFans – before discovering the scale of her explicit videos, which have included a widely shared film of her having sex with 100 men in one day.
Lindsay said: "We've known for years she's done OnlyFans, and I thought it was just posing in swimwear and lingerie."
Emma added: "When she said she was doing OnlyFans, we stood back because we want to continue our relationship with our daughter. We were pretty open with it, but when it went to the next step, we were like no, no."
The discussion, filmed at their Sunday family meal, led to tears on all sides. Lindsay told producers that he would give up everything to persuade her to stop.
Tense Showdown In BBC Documentary
He said: "If there's anything we could do to change her profession, we'd do it overnight. Sometimes we think, have we done anything wrong with her upbringing? As far as I'm concerned, we've had nothing but nice times and love.
"If it was just about money, we'd sell our house. She could have everything she wanted if she gave it all up now."
Lily, visibly shaken, walked away from the table to compose herself. She told cameras: "I don't want to be on camera, I just need a moment."
Friends close to the family said the confrontation reflected years of strain.
One pal claimed to to RadarOnline.com: "Her parents are devastated and ashamed. They believed she was only doing modeling work, then it turned into orgies, sex toys, lube, and group films.
"They care about her safety, but they just can't make sense of why she's chosen this degrading path."
OnlyFans Star Refuses To Quit
But Lily insists she has no intention of quitting. Speaking in the documentary, she declared: "I understand and respect how they feel and that's that."
She later told Stacey Dooley she earns more than $500,000 a month from her 33,000 subscribers.
"I'm so English, I find money so uncomfortable to talk about," she explained. "I find it a little bit distasteful."
Lily also admitted to being a multimillionaire, with her mother helping her manage property investments in London and Derby.
While the adult content creator acknowledged the pain her parents feel, she defended her choices. She said: "This is something that isn't degrading for me – I still have to live my life how I want to."
EXCLUSIVE: 'We Need to Make Peace For Mom' — Prince Harry 'Desperate' to End Bitter Rift With William Before 30th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death
Lily Says Career Boosted Her Confidence
In interviews outside the program, Lily has described her privileged upbringing, including private schooling opportunities, luxury cars, and regular family holidays.
She also claimed she has slept with more than 1,000 men. One viral video – the 100-man film – has reportedly earned her a seven-figure sum.
But sources said her parents remain torn. One family friend claimed: "They admire what she's achieved, but they're crushed by what it actually involves.
"They never thought their daughter would gain notoriety for orgies rather than following a conventional career."
Despite the controversy, Lily has repeatedly stated she feels empowered.
She said: "Honestly, it's changed my life. How I feel about myself, my confidence. I'm a 23-year-old woman who pays my own rent and earns good money. I'm very proud of what I've achieved – I'm a feminist, 100 percent."