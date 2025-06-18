Revealed — The Huge Power-Couple 'Still Sweating' Over Being Dragged into Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trafficking Trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ongoing sex-trafficking trial has kept one Hollywood power couple on the edge of their seats out of fear their names could be mentioned in the courtroom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While neither Beyoncé nor her husband Jay-Z has been accused of any wrongdoing, sources alleged they have their attorneys on standby while they keep a close eye on the case.
Trial Anxiety
Although they have yet to be mentioned or accused in the case so far, the couple have been friends with the Bad Boy Records founder for decades, with Jay-Z's connection dating back to the 90s.
So far, the trial has seen shocking testimony and evidence of Combs' notorious star-studded events and drug-fueled "freak offs."
A source reportedly said: "Obviously, they were living in the same world as Diddy for a long time.
"So they could be mentioned."
The insider clarified: "Not that they did anything wrong – they didn't – but they really don't want their names associated with the trial.
"They really want to make sure they aren't dragged into this mess, because it's really ugly.
"This whole thing has stressed them out from the start."
According to the source, a key point of frustration for the couple, who have been married since 2008 and share children Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir, has been previous drama that erupted over their ties to Combs.
Previous Lawsuits
In December 2024, three months after Combs was arrested on sex-trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee filed a lawsuit claiming the music mogul and Jay raped a then-13-year-old girl at an MTV Music Awards after-party in 2000.
Jay-Z, who vehemently denied the allegations, hit back at Buzbee in a fiery statement: "My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a lawyer named Tony Buzbee.
"What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations, and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No, sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"
He added: "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.
"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence."
While the case was eventually dismissed and no charges were brought against Jay, the rapper said his family faced death threats as a result of the filing.
But legal drama did not end for the couple after Buzbee's lawsuit was dropped.
In April, a man named Joseph Manzaro accused Combs of sexually assaulting and humiliating him at a 2015 party in a civil lawsuit.
Manzaro further claimed Beyoncé and Jay-Z witnessed the alleged incident.
While the duo's attorneys successfully discredited Manzaro's claims against them by proving they were in Hawaii at the time, the source said the lawsuit still got under their skin.
The source said: "They were really upset about that.
"It was an obvious lie, and it got all sorts of press when it happened, but hardly any coverage when it was proven to be a lie."