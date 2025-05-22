Why Beyoncé's Protective Mom Is Praying Her Daughter's Little Girl Blue Ivy Doesn't Go Deeper Into Showbiz World — After Family Was Dragged Into Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Double-Rape' Horror

The 71-year-old recently said of Blue: "My wish for her is that I wish she would do something else.

"I hope she doesn’t go into the entertainment industry. I think it’s a huge sacrifice on your life."

However, if Blue decides to follow her mom and rapper dad Jay-Z into the music biz, Tina says she’ll back her all the way.

She added: "If she chooses to do it, I am going to be right up front, screaming and cheering.

“But hopefully she will choose something else. What do I know? And I will let her do it because she got her confidence from there, and that’s beautiful to see."