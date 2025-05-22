Your tip
Why Beyoncé's Protective Mom Is Praying Her Daughter's Little Girl Blue Ivy Doesn't Go Deeper Into Showbiz World — After Family Was Dragged Into Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Double-Rape' Horror

Split photo of Tina Knowles and Blue Ivy Carter.
Source: MEGA

Tina Knowles isn't totally set on granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter following in Beyoncé's footsteps.

May 22 2025, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

Tina Knowles is rooting hard for her granddaughter to dodge the music biz madness for good.

Beyoncé’s mom isn’t buying 13-year-old Blue Ivy’s plan to chase fame, worried it will force her into unwanted "sacrifices" no kid should face, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

tina
Source: MEGA

The businesswoman said she 'wishes' for Blue to steer clear of the entertainment industry.

The 71-year-old recently said of Blue: "My wish for her is that I wish she would do something else.

"I hope she doesn’t go into the entertainment industry. I think it’s a huge sacrifice on your life."

However, if Blue decides to follow her mom and rapper dad Jay-Z into the music biz, Tina says she’ll back her all the way.

She added: "If she chooses to do it, I am going to be right up front, screaming and cheering.

“But hopefully she will choose something else. What do I know? And I will let her do it because she got her confidence from there, and that’s beautiful to see."

Praising 'Manager' Blue Ivy's Beauty

radar t
Source: MEGA

The 13-year-old daughter of Beyoncé has been joining her mom on her Cowboy Carter tour.

The singer’s mother also praised her granddaughter’s musical flair, who wowed crowds on stage during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour.

She explained: "It’s the best, because at the end of the day, the most important bonus of that is I just see the confidence just growing every day."

The businesswoman also praised Blue's lean figure, saying: "Blue is tall, like she's like 5'9", and she's 13 years old... and I would always say, 'Stand tall because your grandma always wanted to be tall.'

"And she would still kind of slump a little bit, and now we got the model pose, and she is strutting and she is confident and that's the most important thing to me."

While Beyoncé's current tour has hit a few bumps – including record-low ticket prices – Blue's onstage presence as a principal dancer has definitely been a standout.

Beyoncé, 43, even joked about her daughter being her "beauty guru" and "manager" on the road.

Thrown Into the 'Diddy' Legal Drama

beyonce backlash cowboy carter grammy win
Source: MEGA

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z have had a difficult few months getting dragged into Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal mess.

It’s no surprise Tina’s wary of her granddaughter jumping into the industry, especially with Jay-Z recently caught in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ legal storm.

The rapper, real name Shawn Carter, was targeted and falsely accused in several lawsuits tied to the jailed music mogul – which took a major hit on the family.

In December, a woman known as Jane Doe in court docs previously accused Jay-Z and Combs of raping her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

Weeks after the bombshell allegations were made, she was heard telling two of Jay-Z’s private investigators the alleged attack never happened in a recording obtained by ABC News.

"He was just there, but he didn’t have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you?," the private investigator was heard asking the woman in the clip.

She replied: "Yeah."

After the woman dropped the rape lawsuit, an enraged Jay-Z fought back with a lawsuit of his own.

The rapper called her original filing "false, malicious, strategically and tactically calculated, and timed to inflict maximum pain and suffering on Mr. Carter."

The lawsuit went on to call the attorneys "soullessly motivated by greed, in abject disregard of the truth and the most fundamental precepts of human decency."

In April, a man named Joseph Manzaro alleged he was sexually exploited at a 17th birthday party for the rap mogul's son, King Combs.

The initial filing claimed Jay-Z and Beyoncé were at the party, at which he was paraded around in a p---- mask.

When he marched by Beyoncé, Manzaro claimed she said: "Why is this half-naked white man with a c--- mask standing here in front of me?"

beyonce cowboy carter tour slammed fans demand refund
Source: MEGA

The rapper has been falsely accused for sexual assault and exploitation on several occasions.

However, in an amended version of his lawsuit against Combs, there was suddenly no mention to be found of Jay-Z or Beyoncé.

Insiders said Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, warned Manzaro about making false allegations in the lawsuit – and that he could "easily prove" the couple were not anywhere near Florida at the time.

