EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Branded 'Bitter and Angry' by Ex-Best Friend After Diva Duchess Dumped Her Closest Pals

Lizzie Cundy, a 57-year-old TV and radio presenter who struck up a friendship with Markle, 44, at a party in London in 2013, also said the Duchess' bid to become the next Martha Stewart is already a failure.

Meghan Markle has been branded "bitter and angry" by a former close friend, who said she is filled with jealousy over Kate Middleton 's popularity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cundy blasted: "Meghan is furious that Kate is adored by the public. She needs to stop being bitter, stop being angry and stop playing the 'poor me' card. What you see with Kate is what you get, and that eats Meghan up."

Cundy also suggested Markle's lifestyle ventures – including her As Ever brand, which sells marmalade and home goods – reveal a deep insecurity in the ex-actress.

"It doesn't matter how many jars of jam she produces," she said.

"She has to stop pretending. She's not Martha Stewart, and people see through it."