EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Branded 'Bitter and Angry' by Ex-Best Friend After Diva Duchess Dumped Her Closest Pals
Meghan Markle has been branded "bitter and angry" by a former close friend, who said she is filled with jealousy over Kate Middleton's popularity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lizzie Cundy, a 57-year-old TV and radio presenter who struck up a friendship with Markle, 44, at a party in London in 2013, also said the Duchess' bid to become the next Martha Stewart is already a failure.
'Bitter' Over Kate's Popularity
Cundy blasted: "Meghan is furious that Kate is adored by the public. She needs to stop being bitter, stop being angry and stop playing the 'poor me' card. What you see with Kate is what you get, and that eats Meghan up."
Cundy also suggested Markle's lifestyle ventures – including her As Ever brand, which sells marmalade and home goods – reveal a deep insecurity in the ex-actress.
"It doesn't matter how many jars of jam she produces," she said.
"She has to stop pretending. She's not Martha Stewart, and people see through it."
Meghan Accused Of Ghosting Old Friends For Image
Cundy and Markle first bonded a decade ago, with Cundy recalling the future duchess was "sweet" and fun company.
But once Markle's romance with Harry blossomed, contact between the pair ceased.
A source close to Cundy said: "Lizzie was ghosted, plain and simple. Meghan cut ties with many of her old friends when she felt they didn't fit the image she wanted. Lizzie has been outspoken because she feels used and discarded."
Cundy has criticized Meghan on several occasions. Earlier this year she said the Duchess was "desperate to be liked" and wanted to "trump the royals with anything she does."
She seethed: "Sadly for her, you can't buy likeability and she's lacking in that by the bucket-load."
Cundy Urges Meghan to 'Be Authentic Again'
The remarks add to a pattern of Markle distancing herself from longstanding connections.
In Los Angeles, she cooled her ties with childhood best friend Ninaki Priddy, who later said Markle "changed once she hit her thirties and set her sights higher."
After moving to Toronto for Suits, Markle became close to stylist Jessica Mulroney, but their friendship faltered in 2020 after Mulroney was accused of exploiting her privilege during a public row with a Black influencer.
A Hollywood insider said: "Meghan has always been strategic about her friendships. When she feels someone doesn't align with her new chapter, she moves on quickly. To old friends that feels ruthless, even hurtful, but Meghan sees it as necessary."
Observers note Markle's inner circle has become increasingly tight since relocating to California with Harry, 40.
Today it revolves around celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and Tyler Perry, who hosted the Sussexes when they first left the UK.
Critics Say Ruthless Cuts Fuel Isolation Narrative
But critics say Markle's retreat from long-term friendships has contributed to a perception of isolation.
A royal source commented: "One of the narratives that follows Meghan is that she falls out with people – whether it's staff at the palace, or friends she once leaned on. Every time an old friend speaks out, it reinforces that image."
Cundy insists her criticism is not personal revenge on her former pal.
She said: "I don't want to see Meghan unhappy. I'd like her to stop with the bitterness and just be authentic. That's the Meghan I first met, and people would warm to her again if she let that side show."